Stefon Diggs Reacts to Ken Dorsey’s Tirade, Tua Tagovailoa & More on the Dan Le Batard Show

On the latest episode of the “Dan Le Batard Show,” the hosts were joined by Buffalo Bills star receiver Stefon Diggs to break down the Bills’ Week 3 game against the Miami Dolphins. Specifically, Diggs spoke about Ken Dorsey’s tirade after losing the game, Tua Tagovailoa, and the Miami sun.

“I personally loved the (Ken Dorsey) video... as a player, you gotta love it from your OC, the guy that calls the plays, and the guy who puts a lot into this football team, to care... That type of energy and that type of love, that’s what you want.”

The Dolphins and Bills currently sit atop the AFC East with respective 3-1 records. Buffalo is the favorite to win the Super Bowl at +400, but Miami has shot up the board after a strong start, currently sitting at +2200.

Full episodes of the “Dan Le Batard Show” can be found on YouTube and Apple Podcasts.

