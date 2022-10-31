NBA Betting, Fantasy Advice: DraftKings Basketball DFS Picks, Predictions, Odds for October 31

The NBA Cheat Sheet provides an in-depth look at Monday’s seven-game NBA slate, featuring DraftKings DFS and Sportsbook picks.

Key Injuries to Monitor

Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid (illness) — Questionable

Charlotte Hornets

Terry Rozier (ankle) — Doubtful

Toronto Raptors

Fred VanVleet (back) — Questionable

Otto Porter Jr. (personal reasons) — OUT

Brooklyn Nets

Seth Curry (ankle) — Questionable

Indiana Pacers

Aaron Nesmith (foot) — Questionable

T.J. McConnell (knee) — Questionable

Memphis Grizzlies

Ja Morant (illness) — Questionable

Utah Jazz

Walker Kessler (illness) — Questionable

Schedule Notes

Second night of back-to-back

Detroit Pistons — No notable rest situations

Houston Rockets — No notable rest situations

Los Angeles Clippers — Kawhi Leonard is resting. Marcus Morris Sr. will see an expanded role as a result.

Washington Wizards — No notable rest situations

Favorite Pick Against the Spread

76ers (-5) at Wizards

Favorite Player Prop

Tyrese Haliburton Over 34.5 Points, Rebounds & Assists

Haliburton has hit this number in six of his seven games this season, so we’re riding the hot hand until his production drops off or the total increases.

The fourth-year star has seen significant jumps in points and usage this year, while also being one of only two players to average double-digit assists. Tonight, he draws the Nets, who are abysmal defensively against guards. I expect another big game from Haliburton on Monday.

Favorite Value Plays

Hawks C Clint Capela ($5,000) at Raptors & Clippers PF Marcus Morris Sr. ($4,900) vs. Rockets

Favorite Stud

Bucks PF/C Giannis Antetokounmpo ($12,500) vs. Pistons

