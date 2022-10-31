NBA Betting, Fantasy Advice: DraftKings Basketball DFS Picks, Predictions, Odds for October 31

The NBA Cheat Sheet provides an in-depth look at Monday’s seven-game NBA slate, featuring DraftKings DFS and Sportsbook picks.
Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $400K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st]
Key Injuries to Monitor
Philadelphia 76ers
- Joel Embiid (illness) — Questionable
Charlotte Hornets
- Terry Rozier (ankle) — Doubtful
Toronto Raptors
- Fred VanVleet (back) — Questionable
- Otto Porter Jr. (personal reasons) — OUT
Brooklyn Nets
- Seth Curry (ankle) — Questionable
Indiana Pacers
- Aaron Nesmith (foot) — Questionable
- T.J. McConnell (knee) — Questionable
Memphis Grizzlies
Ja Morant (illness) — Questionable
Utah Jazz
- Walker Kessler (illness) — Questionable
Schedule Notes
Second night of back-to-back
- Detroit Pistons — No notable rest situations
- Houston Rockets — No notable rest situations
- Los Angeles Clippers — Kawhi Leonard is resting. Marcus Morris Sr. will see an expanded role as a result.
- Washington Wizards — No notable rest situations
Favorite Pick Against the Spread
76ers (-5) at Wizards
Place your NBA bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.
Favorite Player Prop
Tyrese Haliburton Over 34.5 Points, Rebounds & Assists
Haliburton has hit this number in six of his seven games this season, so we’re riding the hot hand until his production drops off or the total increases.
The fourth-year star has seen significant jumps in points and usage this year, while also being one of only two players to average double-digit assists. Tonight, he draws the Nets, who are abysmal defensively against guards. I expect another big game from Haliburton on Monday.
Favorite Value Plays
Hawks C Clint Capela ($5,000) at Raptors & Clippers PF Marcus Morris Sr. ($4,900) vs. Rockets
Favorite Stud
Bucks PF/C Giannis Antetokounmpo ($12,500) vs. Pistons
Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $400K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st]
Place your NBA bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.
Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.