 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NFL Week 9 TE and DST Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | Pat Mayo 2022 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo reveals his 2022 Week 9 TE and DST rankings, starts, sits and streams for fantasy football.

By Pat Mayo
Pittsburgh Steelers v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Pat Mayo lists his Week 9 Waiver Wire Pickups at each position while going over the injury report and the RB snap shares. Plus, a breakdown of MNF Props & projections.

Week 9 Injury List, RB Snaps, Team Notes

Week 9 RankingsMNF Picks + Props | Waiver Wire | RB | WR | TE | QB | DST

Week 9W8 Recap | Injuries | RB Snaps | W9 Game Lines | Projections

How to Use DK Tools — Optimizer | Game Sims | Player vs Player Compare

Podcasts — YouTube | Apple | Spotify | Insta | Google | Twitter | E-Mail

Fantasy Football 2022 Week 9 TE Rankings (1/2 PPR)

Customizable Projections | Advanced Stats | How to Use DraftKings Tools

  1. Travis Kelce
  2. Dallas Goedert
  3. Tyler Higbee
  4. Zach Ertz
  5. T.J. Hockenson
  6. Darren Waller
  7. Tyler Conklin
  8. Taysom Hill
  9. Isaiah Likely
  10. Hayden Hurst
  11. Evan Engram
  12. Cade Otton
  13. Kyle Pitts
  14. Gerald Everett
  15. Juwan Johnson
  16. Dawson Knox
  17. Robert Tonyan
  18. Cole Kmet
  19. Irv Smith Jr.
  20. Hunter Henry
  21. Mike Gesicki
  22. Kylen Granson
  23. Brevin Jordan
  24. Jonnu Smith
  25. Austin Hooper
  26. Mo Alie-Cox
  27. O.J. Howard
  28. Will Dissly
  29. Noah Fant

Fantasy Football 2022 Week 9 DST Rankings

  1. PHI
  2. BUF
  3. NE
  4. KC
  5. TB
  6. MIA
  7. SEA
  8. MIN
  9. LAC
  10. LAR
  11. IND
  12. CHI
  13. CIN
  14. JAX

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

For sports betting, head over to DraftKings Sportsbook or download the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2022 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and was a finalist for three FSWA Awards (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 24 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.

Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Sports Betting, Daily Fantasy, and Traditional Season Long Fantasy).

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

More From DraftKings Nation