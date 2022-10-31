 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL Week 9 QB Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | Pat Mayo 2022 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo reveals his 2022 Week 9 QB rankings, starts, sits and streams for fantasy football.

By Pat Mayo

Pat Mayo lists his Week 9 Waiver Wire Pickups at each position while going over the injury report and the RB snap shares. Plus, a breakdown of MNF Props & projections.

Week 9 Injury List, RB Snaps, Team Notes

Fantasy Football 2022 Week 9 QB Rankings

Customizable Projections | Advanced Stats | How to Use DraftKings Tools

  1. Josh Allen
  2. Jalen Hurts
  3. Patrick Mahomes
  4. Lamar Jackson
  5. Justin Herbert
  6. Geno Smith
  7. Kyler Murray
  8. Joe Burrow
  9. Tom Brady
  10. Jared Goff
  11. Tua Tagovailoa
  12. Justin Fields
  13. Aaron Rodgers
  14. Andy Dalton
  15. Kirk Cousins
  16. Derek Carr
  17. Marcus Mariota
  18. Trevor Lawrence
  19. P.J. Walker
  20. Ryan Tannehill
  21. Matthew Stafford
  22. Taylor Heinicke
  23. Mac Jones
  24. Zach Wilson
  25. Sam Ehlinger
  26. Davis Mills

