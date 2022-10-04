 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL Week 5 RB Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2022 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo reveals his 2022 Week 5 RB rankings, starts, sits and streams for fantasy football.

By Pat Mayo

Pat Mayo lists his Week 5 Waiver Wire Pickups at each position while going over the injury report and the RB snap shares.

Week 4 Recap: RB Snaps, Injury List & Team Notes

Fantasy Football 2022 Week 5 RB Rankings (1/2 PPR)

  1. Saquon Barkley
  2. Derrick Henry
  3. Nick Chubb
  4. Austin Ekeler
  5. Joe Mixon
  6. Christian McCaffrey
  7. Dalvin Cook
  8. Jamaal Williams
  9. Leonard Fournette
  10. Josh Jacobs
  11. Khalil Herbert
  12. James Robinson
  13. Rashaad Penny
  14. Alvin Kamara
  15. Aaron Jones
  16. Dameon Pierce
  17. Jeff Wilson
  18. Miles Sanders
  19. Najee Harris
  20. Breece Hall
  21. J.K. Dobbins
  22. Clyde Edwards-Helaire
  23. Antonio Gibson
  24. AJ Dillon
  25. Devin Singletary
  26. Kareem Hunt
  27. James Conner
  28. Ezekiel Elliott
  29. Tony Pollard
  30. Nyheim Hines
  31. Raheem Mostert
  32. Mike Boone
  33. Tyler Allgeier
  34. Rhamondre Stevenson
  35. Chase Edmonds
  36. Michael Carter
  37. Melvin Gordon
  38. Cam Akers
  39. Damien Harris
  40. Kenneth Gainwell
  41. J.D. McKissic
  42. Travis Etienne
  43. Brandon Bolden
  44. Rex Burkhead
  45. Jerick McKinnon
  46. Darrell Henderson
  47. Alexander Mattison
  48. Mark Ingram
  49. Eno Benjamin
  50. Rachaad White
  51. Caleb Huntley
  52. Justice Hill
  53. James Cook
  54. Samaje Perine
  55. Craig Reynolds
  56. Isiah Pacheco
  57. Deon Jackson
  58. Dontrell Hilliard
  59. Trestan Ebner
  60. Zack Moss
  61. Jaylen Warren
  62. Ken Walker
  63. Sony Michel
  64. Jordan Mason
  65. Josh Kelley
  66. D’Onta Foreman
  67. Justin Jackson
  68. Boston Scott
  69. D’Ernest Johnson
  70. Ameer Abdullah
  71. Matt Breida

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2022 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and was a finalist for three FSWA Awards (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 24 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.

Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Sports Betting, Daily Fantasy, and Traditional Season Long Fantasy).

