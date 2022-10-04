NFL Week 5 RB Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2022 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo lists his Week 5 Waiver Wire Pickups at each position while going over the injury report and the RB snap shares.
Week 4 Recap: RB Snaps, Injury List & Team Notes
Week 5 — Waiver Wire | RB SNAPS | Injuries | DraftKings Tips
Week 5 Rankings — Injuries | RB | WR | TE | QB | DST | Projections
GET LINK TO PME RAKE FREE DRAFTKINGS CONTEST
How to Use DK Tools — Optimizer | Game Sims | Player vs Player Compare
Podcasts — YouTube | Apple | Spotify | Insta | Google | Twitter | E-Mail
Fantasy Football 2022 Week 5 RB Rankings (1/2 PPR)
Customizable Projections | Advanced Stats | How to Use DraftKings Tools
- Saquon Barkley
- Derrick Henry
- Nick Chubb
- Austin Ekeler
- Joe Mixon
- Christian McCaffrey
- Dalvin Cook
- Jamaal Williams
- Leonard Fournette
- Josh Jacobs
- Khalil Herbert
- James Robinson
- Rashaad Penny
- Alvin Kamara
- Aaron Jones
- Dameon Pierce
- Jeff Wilson
- Miles Sanders
- Najee Harris
- Breece Hall
- J.K. Dobbins
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire
- Antonio Gibson
- AJ Dillon
- Devin Singletary
- Kareem Hunt
- James Conner
- Ezekiel Elliott
- Tony Pollard
- Nyheim Hines
- Raheem Mostert
- Mike Boone
- Tyler Allgeier
- Rhamondre Stevenson
- Chase Edmonds
- Michael Carter
- Melvin Gordon
- Cam Akers
- Damien Harris
- Kenneth Gainwell
- J.D. McKissic
- Travis Etienne
- Brandon Bolden
- Rex Burkhead
- Jerick McKinnon
- Darrell Henderson
- Alexander Mattison
- Mark Ingram
- Eno Benjamin
- Rachaad White
- Caleb Huntley
- Justice Hill
- James Cook
- Samaje Perine
- Craig Reynolds
- Isiah Pacheco
- Deon Jackson
- Dontrell Hilliard
- Trestan Ebner
- Zack Moss
- Jaylen Warren
- Ken Walker
- Sony Michel
- Jordan Mason
- Josh Kelley
- D’Onta Foreman
- Justin Jackson
- Boston Scott
- D’Ernest Johnson
- Ameer Abdullah
- Matt Breida
Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.
Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2022 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and was a finalist for three FSWA Awards (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 24 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.
Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Sports Betting, Daily Fantasy, and Traditional Season Long Fantasy).
I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.