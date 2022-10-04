NFL Week 5 RB Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2022 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo lists his Week 5 Waiver Wire Pickups at each position while going over the injury report and the RB snap shares.

Week 5 — Waiver Wire | RB SNAPS | Injuries | DraftKings Tips ​

Week 5 Rankings — Injuries | RB | WR | TE | QB | DST | Projections

How to Use DK Tools — Optimizer | Game Sims | Player vs Player Compare

Podcasts — YouTube | Apple | Spotify | Insta | Google | Twitter | E-Mail

Fantasy Football 2022 Week 5 RB Rankings (1/2 PPR)

Customizable Projections | Advanced Stats | How to Use DraftKings Tools

Saquon Barkley Derrick Henry Nick Chubb Austin Ekeler Joe Mixon Christian McCaffrey Dalvin Cook Jamaal Williams Leonard Fournette Josh Jacobs Khalil Herbert James Robinson Rashaad Penny Alvin Kamara Aaron Jones Dameon Pierce Jeff Wilson Miles Sanders Najee Harris Breece Hall J.K. Dobbins Clyde Edwards-Helaire Antonio Gibson AJ Dillon Devin Singletary Kareem Hunt James Conner Ezekiel Elliott Tony Pollard Nyheim Hines Raheem Mostert Mike Boone Tyler Allgeier Rhamondre Stevenson Chase Edmonds Michael Carter Melvin Gordon Cam Akers Damien Harris Kenneth Gainwell J.D. McKissic Travis Etienne Brandon Bolden Rex Burkhead Jerick McKinnon Darrell Henderson Alexander Mattison Mark Ingram Eno Benjamin Rachaad White Caleb Huntley Justice Hill James Cook Samaje Perine Craig Reynolds Isiah Pacheco Deon Jackson Dontrell Hilliard Trestan Ebner Zack Moss Jaylen Warren Ken Walker Sony Michel Jordan Mason Josh Kelley D’Onta Foreman Justin Jackson Boston Scott D’Ernest Johnson Ameer Abdullah Matt Breida

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2022 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and was a finalist for three FSWA Awards (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 24 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.

Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Sports Betting, Daily Fantasy, and Traditional Season Long Fantasy).

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.