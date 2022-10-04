NFL Week 5 WR Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2022 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo lists his Week 5 Waiver Wire Pickups at each position while going over the injury report and the RB snap shares.
Week 4 Recap: RB Snaps, Injury List & Team Notes
Week 5 — Waiver Wire | RB SNAPS | Injuries | DraftKings Tips
Week 5 Rankings — Injuries | RB | WR | TE | QB | DST | Projections
Fantasy Football 2022 Week 5 WR Rankings (1/2 PPR)
- Cooper Kupp
- Ja’Marr Chase
- Stefon Diggs
- Justin Jefferson
- Davante Adams
- Tyreek Hill
- Mike Evans
- Christian Kirk
- Courtland Sutton
- A.J. Brown
- Jaylen Waddle
- DeVonta Smith
- Tee Higgins
- Deebo Samuel
- CeeDee Lamb
- Amari Cooper
- Marquise Brown
- Michael Pittman
- Chris Godwin
- Mike Williams
- DK Metcalf
- Chris Olave
- Tyler Lockett
- Allen Lazard
- Drake London
- Keenan Allen
- Romeo Doubs
- Diontae Johnson
- Brandon Aiyuk
- Adam Thielen
- Brandin Cooks
- Rashod Bateman
- Curtis Samuel
- George Pickens
- Josh Reynolds
- Gabriel Davis
- Michael Thomas
- Hunter Renfrow
- Garrett Wilson
- Michael Gallup
- Jakobi Meyers
- Rondale Moore
- Elijah Moore
- Jerry Jeudy
- Terry McLaurin
- Russell Gage
- Robert Woods
- D.J. Moore
- Tyler Boyd
- JuJu Smith Schuster
- Devin Duvernay
- Corey Davis
- Zay Jones
- Jarvis Landry
- Christian Watson
- Greg Dortch
- DeVante Parker
- Noah Brown
- Allen Robinson II
- DJ Chark
- Mack Hollins
- Darnell Mooney
- Chase Claypool
- Alec Pierce
- Breshad Perriman
- Olamide Zaccheaus
- Julio Jones
- Josh Palmer
- Marvin Jones
- Jauan Jennings
- Robbie Anderson
- Mecole Hardman
- Ashton Dulin
- Donovan Peoples-Jones
- Jamal Agnew
- Nico Collins
- Skyy Moore
- Nelson Agholor
- Kendrick Bourne
- K.J. Osborn
- Marquez Valdes-Scantling
- Randall Cobb
