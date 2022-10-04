 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NFL Week 5 WR Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2022 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo reveals his 2022 Week 5 WR rankings, starts, sits and streams for fantasy football.

By Pat Mayo

Pat Mayo lists his Week 5 Waiver Wire Pickups at each position while going over the injury report and the RB snap shares.

Week 4 Recap: RB Snaps, Injury List & Team Notes

Week 5 — Waiver Wire | RB SNAPS | Injuries | DraftKings Tips

Week 5 RankingsInjuries | RB | WR | TE | QB | DST | Projections

GET LINK TO PME RAKE FREE DRAFTKINGS CONTEST​

How to Use DK Tools — Optimizer | Game Sims | Player vs Player Compare

Podcasts — YouTube | Apple | Spotify | Insta | Google | Twitter | E-Mail

Fantasy Football 2022 Week 5 WR Rankings (1/2 PPR)

Customizable Projections | Advanced Stats | How to Use DraftKings Tools

  1. Cooper Kupp
  2. Ja’Marr Chase
  3. Stefon Diggs
  4. Justin Jefferson
  5. Davante Adams
  6. Tyreek Hill
  7. Mike Evans
  8. Christian Kirk
  9. Courtland Sutton
  10. A.J. Brown
  11. Jaylen Waddle
  12. DeVonta Smith
  13. Tee Higgins
  14. Deebo Samuel
  15. CeeDee Lamb
  16. Amari Cooper
  17. Marquise Brown
  18. Michael Pittman
  19. Chris Godwin
  20. Mike Williams
  21. DK Metcalf
  22. Chris Olave
  23. Tyler Lockett
  24. Allen Lazard
  25. Drake London
  26. Keenan Allen
  27. Romeo Doubs
  28. Diontae Johnson
  29. Brandon Aiyuk
  30. Adam Thielen
  31. Brandin Cooks
  32. Rashod Bateman
  33. Curtis Samuel
  34. George Pickens
  35. Josh Reynolds
  36. Gabriel Davis
  37. Michael Thomas
  38. Hunter Renfrow
  39. Garrett Wilson
  40. Michael Gallup
  41. Jakobi Meyers
  42. Rondale Moore
  43. Elijah Moore
  44. Jerry Jeudy
  45. Terry McLaurin
  46. Russell Gage
  47. Robert Woods
  48. D.J. Moore
  49. Tyler Boyd
  50. JuJu Smith Schuster
  51. Devin Duvernay
  52. Corey Davis
  53. Zay Jones
  54. Jarvis Landry
  55. Christian Watson
  56. Greg Dortch
  57. DeVante Parker
  58. Noah Brown
  59. Allen Robinson II
  60. DJ Chark
  61. Mack Hollins
  62. Darnell Mooney
  63. Chase Claypool
  64. Alec Pierce
  65. Breshad Perriman
  66. Olamide Zaccheaus
  67. Julio Jones
  68. Josh Palmer
  69. Marvin Jones
  70. Jauan Jennings
  71. Robbie Anderson
  72. Mecole Hardman
  73. Ashton Dulin
  74. Donovan Peoples-Jones
  75. Jamal Agnew
  76. Nico Collins
  77. Skyy Moore
  78. Nelson Agholor
  79. Kendrick Bourne
  80. K.J. Osborn
  81. Nelson Agholor
  82. Marquez Valdes-Scantling
  83. Randall Cobb

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2021 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and was a finalist for three FSWA Awards (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 24 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.

Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Sports Betting, Daily Fantasy, and Traditional Season Long Fantasy).

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

More From DraftKings Nation