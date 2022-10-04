 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL Week 5 TE and DST Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2022 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo reveals his 2022 Week 5 TE rankings and Week 5 DST rankings, starts, sits and streams for fantasy football.

By Pat Mayo

Pat Mayo lists his Week 5 Waiver Wire Pickups at each position while going over the injury report and the RB snap shares.

Week 4 Recap: RB Snaps, Injury List & Team Notes

Fantasy Football 2022 Week 5 TE Rankings (1/2 PPR)

  1. Travis Kelce
  2. Mark Andrews
  3. Zach Ertz
  4. Dallas Goedert
  5. Darren Waller
  6. George Kittle
  7. T.J. Hockenson
  8. Pat Freiermuth
  9. Tyler Higbee
  10. Kyle Pitts
  11. Dalton Schultz
  12. Hayden Hurst
  13. Gerald Everett
  14. David Njoku
  15. Tyler Conklin
  16. Robert Tonyan
  17. Logan Thomas
  18. Taysom Hill
  19. Evan Engram
  20. Hunter Henry
  21. Irv Smith Jr.
  22. Mo Alie-Cox
  23. Dawson Knox
  24. Eric Saubert
  25. Juwan Johnson
  26. Isaiah Likely
  27. Cade Otton
  28. Daniel Bellinger
  29. Will Dissly
  30. Mike Gesicki
  31. Austin Hooper
  32. Cole Kmet
  33. Chigoziem Okonkwo
  34. Albert Okwuegbunam
  35. Noah Fant
  36. Kylen Granson
  37. Harrison Bryant

Fantasy Football 2022 Week 5 DST Rankings

  1. DEN
  2. BUF
  3. GB
  4. JAX
  5. SF
  6. MIA
  7. GB
  8. TB
  9. DAL
  10. MIN
  11. TEN
  12. KC
  13. LAR
  14. CHI
  15. CAR

