NFL Week 5 TE and DST Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2022 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo lists his Week 5 Waiver Wire Pickups at each position while going over the injury report and the RB snap shares.
Fantasy Football 2022 Week 5 TE Rankings (1/2 PPR)
- Travis Kelce
- Mark Andrews
- Zach Ertz
- Dallas Goedert
- Darren Waller
- George Kittle
- T.J. Hockenson
- Pat Freiermuth
- Tyler Higbee
- Kyle Pitts
- Dalton Schultz
- Hayden Hurst
- Gerald Everett
- David Njoku
- Tyler Conklin
- Robert Tonyan
- Logan Thomas
- Taysom Hill
- Evan Engram
- Hunter Henry
- Irv Smith Jr.
- Mo Alie-Cox
- Dawson Knox
- Eric Saubert
- Juwan Johnson
- Isaiah Likely
- Cade Otton
- Daniel Bellinger
- Will Dissly
- Mike Gesicki
- Austin Hooper
- Cole Kmet
- Chigoziem Okonkwo
- Albert Okwuegbunam
- Noah Fant
- Kylen Granson
- Harrison Bryant
Fantasy Football 2022 Week 5 DST Rankings
- DEN
- BUF
- GB
- JAX
- SF
- MIA
- GB
- TB
- DAL
- MIN
- TEN
- KC
- LAR
- CHI
- CAR
Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2021 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and was a finalist for three FSWA Awards (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 24 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.
Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Sports Betting, Daily Fantasy, and Traditional Season Long Fantasy).
I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.