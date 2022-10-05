Fantasy Football Picks: Top DraftKings NFL DFS Targets, Values for Week 5

The Last of the Mohicans. The Eagles are the sole remaining undefeated team while the Texans are the last team to win a game. Do the police make an appearance in Week 5? 5-0! Some interesting stats heading into this week. The Jets, Ravens, Cardinals and Buccaneers are all 0-2 at home but 2-0 on the road. The 49ers have allowed 46 points on the season. 18 teams have allowed at least 90 points. The Jaguars are tied for the top spot in the AFC South with a 2-2 record. They have scored 105 points while allowing only 67 points.

Per DraftKings Sportsbook, there are no games with a total of at least 50 points. There are seven games with a total below 45, with the SF/CAR game with the lowest mark at 38.5. There is one double-digit favorite - BUF -14 over PIT. There are four games that are within a field goal.

These are my early thoughts, but much of my lineup construction will depend on projected ownership numbers at the end of the week. That said, here are my studs and values for Sunday’s main DraftKings fantasy football slate.

Quarterback

Stud

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, $8,200 — The top of the quarterback pool is stacked this week, with Allen, Hurts, Jackson and Mahomes separated by only $300. I have a sneaky suspicion that Allen’s ownership will be lower than most because the Bills are favored by 14 points. That’s yummy yummy for this very big tummy.

Allen is the engine of this offense, both through the air and on the ground. He’s scored at least 30 DKFP in three of four games while putting up 24.52 DKFP last week in a rain-slopped environment. The risk of a blowout doesn’t concern me. In the first two games of the season, the Bills trounced the Rams by 31-10 then beat down the Titans the following week, 41-7. Allen threw for 297 and 317 yards with four and three touchdowns while rushing 1 and 10 times.

With Kenny Pickett ($5,100) named the starter for Pittsburgh, there could be turnovers and/or plenty of three-and-outs, which could provide more possessions for the Bills’ offense. Basically, if this game is a blowout, then Allen will more than likely have eaten, and eaten a lot.

Other Options – Jalen Hurts ($8,100)

Value

Zach Wilson, New York Jets vs. Miami Dolphins, $5,300 —Wilson had some mistakes in his return to action last week, but he also made plenty of good plays and drove the Jets for the game-winning score. Now he faces a Dolphins team, at home, that is fourth in rush-defense DVOA but 31st in pass-defense DVOA. Miami is also 30th in adjusted sack rate. As long as the Jets’ offensive line can give Wilson time, there will be opportunities to make plays in the passing game.

Other Options – Bailey Zappe ($5,100), Ryan Tannehill ($5,800)

Running Back

Value

Damien Harris, New England Patriots vs. Detroit Lions, $5,600 – Ownership projections aren’t out but I think many will look to utilize pieces of the Patriots’ offense against the Lions defense, and for good reason, as they have allowed the most yards and touchdowns in the league. I think most will flock to Zappe and Stevenson while overlooking Harris. Yes, Stevenson outsnaps Harris but Harris gets the money touches; 12 red zone touches compared to four for Stevenson. Detroit is dead-last in rush-defense DVOA and has allowed eight rushing touchdowns to running backs, the most in the league.

Other Options – Khalil Herbert ($5,900), James Robinson ($6,300)

Wide Receiver

Stud

Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams vs. Dallas Cowboys, $9,600 — Two weeks ago, Kupp only received six targets. The sky is falling! The sky is falling! He bounced back and got a whopping 19 targets last week. In the first two games, Kupp was peppered with 15 and 14 targets. Translation: he’s going to get fed. Last season, when Kupp received 191 targets, he had four games with fewer than 10 targets. Targets are earned and Kupp has earned them because he is freaking good.

Other Options – Justin Jefferson ($8,900), Tyreek Hill ($8,000)

Value

Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints vs. Seattle Seahawks, $5,700 – Olave leads the Saints’ wide receiver group in snaps, targets and red zone looks. Now he faces a Seahawks team that is dead-last in pass-defense DVOA.

Other Options – Garrett Wilson ($5,200), Zay Jones ($4,100)

Tight End

Value

Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams vs. Dallas Cowboys, $4,300 – On the season, Higbee has received 11, 9, 4 and 14 targets. He has gone over 50 yards three times, and while he hasn’t scored a touchdown yet, he does have five red zone looks. The Cowboys usually filter passes to the middle of the field and have allowed the seventh-most receptions to the position.

Other Options – Dallas Goedert ($4,700), Logan Thomas ($3,200)

Defense/Special Teams

Stud

Bills DST vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, $4,100 – The Bills DST is first in pass-defense DVOA and eighth in rush defense. The unit is fourth in adjusted sack rate despite blitzing at the lowest rate in the league. They get to face Kenny Pickett in his first career start as 14-point favorites.

Other Options – Jaguars DST ($3,400), 49ers DST ($3,800), Bills DST ($3,200)

Value

Titans DST at Washington Commanders, $3,000 – Washington passes at the fourth-highest rate but they have issues protecting Wentz, who has been prone to make a mistake from time to time.

