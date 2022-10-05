Fantasy Football QB-WR Stacks: Top DraftKings NFL DFS Quarterback-Wide Receiver Picks for Week 5

Here are my top five NFL QB-WR stacks for the main DraftKings fantasy football slate for Week 5.

The concept behind stacking a QB with his WR is simple: Both players benefit from each completion, doubling the value of that play for your DraftKings fantasy football lineup. With the significance of stacking in mind, this article aims to highlight the best stacking options for Sunday’s main slate.

5. Andy Dalton ($5,200) / Chris Olave ($5,700), New Orleans Saints vs. Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks just gave up 45 points to the Lions last week, and while the majority of that damage came from non wide receievers T.J. Hockenson and Jamaal Williams, the fact remains that this is one of the worst defenses in football. Dalton actually looked good against the Vikings last week in London, completing 20-of-28 passes for 236 yards and a touchdown. He gets the Seahawks now, who have allowed the sixth most DraftKings points to opposing signal callers after Jared Goff dropped a 37-spot on them last week. Dalton’s lone touchdown last week was scored by the dynamic rookie Chris Olave, who leads the entire NFL in air yards (by a wide margin). This stack costs a combined $10,900 this week and is a nice way to save salary in large field tournaments.

4. Trevor Lawrence ($5,600) / Christian Kirk ($6,600), Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Houston Texans

The Texans have been a middle of the pack defense against wide receivers through four weeks, allowing the 18th most DraftKings points to the position. However, if we dig deeper we’ll find that they’ve given up the 11th most receiving yards to wideouts on the year. The problem is they have allowed just one receiving touchdown through four weeks, mainly due to everyone attacking them on the ground. Houston has allowed the most rushing yards and second most rushing touchdowns on the young season. The Jags have shown a willingness to throw to begin the year, and Kirk has been the main beneficiary of Trevor Lawrence dropbacks, as he leads the team in receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. Jacksonville has a very healthy 25.25 implied team total on the week in what should be a bounce back spot against a bad defense. Lawrence looks like one of the better quarterback values on the week at just $5,600.

3. Josh Allen ($8,200) / Khalil Shakir ($3,200), Buffalo Bills vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

This comes with some contingencies, as Isaiah McKenzie is in the league’s concussion protocol, while Jake Kumerow has a high ankle sprain and not practicing either. If both of them sit, Shakir will step into an every down role against an awful Steelers defense allowing the fifth most DraftKings points to opposing wideouts. Obviously this boosts the value of both Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis alike, so you can and should include them in this stack, but it’s meant to highlight Shakir, who is just $3,200 this week. The Bills have the highest implied team total on the slate, currently sitting at 30.25.

2. Jalen Hurts ($8,100) / A.J. Brown ($7,500), Philadelphia Eagles at Arizona Cardinals

We are going to run it back this week with Hurts to Brown, as the spot is even better in the dome against one of the worst teams in football. As it stands, the Eagles have the second highest implied team total on the slate, sitting at 27. Brown is fourth in the NFL in target share, and is averaging 101 yards per game through the first four weeks. There should be a ton of plays run in this game, so it’s quite possible Brown reaches the 100-yard bonus on volume alone which would likely bring Hurts along for the ride.

1. Tom Brady ($6,000) / Mike Evans ($6,900), Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons

This is a total get right spot for the Bucs after last week’s decimation at the hands of Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. The offense is finally all healthy and now they get to take on an Atlanta team coming off an emotional win against the Browns. The Falcons have allowed six receiving touchdowns to opposing wideouts on the year, which is tied for second most in the NFL. This is bad news considering Mike Evans is maybe the most prolific touchdown scorer in pro football. He’s got three in three games played this season already, and I’d expect that total to rise this week as the Bucs look to lean on their best player in a game they really need to win. Evans is also underpriced at just $6,900.

