Fantasy Football Millionaire Picks: Top DraftKings NFL DFS Captain Plays for Colts vs. Broncos on TNF

DraftKings contributors Steve Buchanan and Geoff Ulrich join The Sweat to give their favorite DraftKings Captain plays for Thursday’s Colts-Broncos Showdown contest.

Geoff Ulrich:

I think this is a great spot of Jerry Jeudy to break out. The whole Broncos passing offense has a good chance to break out, and I think you will se another good game rom Russ (Wilson) because he did not lose the game for the last week. If anything, he’s the only thing that kept them in it.

The Colts are terrible against slot receivers. Chris Moore went 3-for-3 Week 1. Christian Kirk, 6-for-6 with two touchdowns Week 2. Jeudy maybe isn’t primarily a slot receiver, but he certainly plays a portion of his snaps there. And I think you could see him utilized against the Colts even more from there.

Steve Buchanan:

I’m just going to go with Courtland Sutton here at $14,100. We’re only talking about a $2,400 difference here between him and Jerry Jeudy, but Courtland Sutton has been the one who has dominating everything here. Twenty-eight percent target share, just under 40% of the total air yards.

So when they need to go downfield, yes Jerry Jeudy can be that guy. But, it’s really been going to Courtland Sutton. He’s seen at least seven targets in every single game. We want to talk about some of these bad games that Russell Wilson has had, he’s targeting Courtland Sutton no matter what type of game that he has.

Geoff’s Pick: Jerry Jeudy ($11,700)

Steve’s Pick: Courtland Sutton ($14,100)

