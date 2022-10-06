Fantasy Football Millionaire Picks: Top DraftKings NFL DFS Value Plays for Colts vs. Broncos on TNF

DraftKings contributor Geoff Ulrich joins The Sweat to give his favorite DraftKings value play for Thursday’s Colts-Broncos Showdown contest.

Watch the TNF segment below!

VIDEO:

Video Transcript

Geoff Ulrich:

The popular answer here is going to be Jelani Woods. He’s a freak athlete. But, I think the slick play is actually to go to Eric Saubert at $1,200.

Albert Okwuegbunam is on the way out. He played one snap last week. Maybe they get him back on the field and try to build some confidence, but Saubert is the guy who’s playing a near an every-down role.

We’ve seen him pop up a bit, but he’s not getting a lot of targets. But, the Colts have allowed four touchdowns to the tight end position already. They’re just not good at covering the middle of the field.

This is not a good secondary, it’s a good setup for Saubert and I think you’ll probably see a Denver tight end get in the end zone.

Geoff’s Pick: Eric Saubert ($1,200)

