Fantasy Football Picks: Top DraftKings NFL DFS Value Plays for Week 5

We can all figure out who the studs are on a football slate. No one has to go out of their way to tell you to play Patrick Mahomes or Josh Allen on a particular slate. What really takes the effort is combing through the player pool and figuring out who are some of the best values on the board ahead of the Sunday slate. That’s what we’ll do in this piece each and every week. I’ll help you save some salary while hopefully not skimping on the fantasy production.

Let’s get into some of the best value plays at each position for the Week 5 main slate on DraftKings.

Feel free to follow me on Twitter @SBuchanan24

Set your DraftKings fantasy football lineups here: NFL $3.75M Fantasy Football Millionaire [$1M to 1st + ToC Semifinal Entry]

Quarterback

Andy Dalton, New Orleans Saints vs. Seattle Seahawks, $5,200 — Dalton is getting the start once again with Jameis Winston ($5,500) ruled out again due to back and ankle injuries. Dalton draws a good matchup against a Seahawks defense that’s allowed an average of 23.7 DKFP and 282 passing yards per game. The Seahawks don’t boast much of a pass rush to disrupt Dalton, which should give him plenty of time to work. Last week, Dalton completed 18-of-24 pass attempts with a clean pocket for 183 yards, 7.6 yards per attempt, and a touchdown.

Pairing Dalton with Chris Olave ($5,700) will also be a high upside stack to consider. Taking up just 21% of your salary, these two combined for 31.4 DKFP last week against the Vikings in London. With Michael Thomas ruled out again, Olave should continue to operate as the WR1 in this offense. He was targeted seven times with Dalton last week, making four catches for 67 yards and an aDOT of 19.4 (season average at 19.3).

Other Option – Teddy Bridgewater ($5,400) vs. NYJ

For up-to-the-minute news, analysis and lineups, download the DK Live app. You also can follow DK Live on Twitter @dklive.

Running Back

Jeff Wilson Jr, San Francisco 49ers at Carolina Panthers, $5.500 — When you’re building your cash game lineups, Wilson should be one of the first players you’re adding. As -6.5 point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook, this sets up as a great spot for the Niners RB1. The team is running the ball at one of the highest rates in the league, doing so 53.1% of the time. They’re averaging 37 rush attempts per game and 27 pass attempts. This bodes well for Wilson against the Panthers, who have already allowed an average of 114 rushing yards per game. He’s seen at least 12 carries per game over the last three weeks while averaging 4.5 yards per carry. This Panthers team feels lost already and I’m not giving them much of a chance against this Niners team. Lock in Wilson with confidence this week.

Other Options – Damien Harris ($5,600) vs. DET

Wide Receiver

Zay Jones, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Houston Texans, $4,100 — Jones currently has the questionable tag next to his name, but he’s expected to play on Sunday against the Texans. If that does indeed happen, he could be in for a huge target share at just a $4,100 salary. In the three games he’s played, Jones has drawn 24 targets while making 19 catches for 173 yards and a touchdown. Jones has seen time both in the slot and out wide, which will also help get him in the best matchup in coverage possible. While in the slot, Jones will draw coverage against CB Desmond King II. He’s been targeted against 12 times, allowing eight receptions for 118 yards and 14.8 YPR. You cannot argue with the amount of volume Jones should draw at this salary.

Other Options – Josh Reynolds ($4,900) vs. NE

Tight End

Dalton Schultz, Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams, $3,400 –Schultz could be looking more like a WR1 with the injury report the Cowboys put out on Friday. CeeDee Lamb ($7,000) and Tony Pollard ($5,700) were late additions, putting both their statuses in question for Sunday. While guys like Noah Brown ($4,900) will certainly get some extra looks, Schultz will also be in the mix. He’s drawn 16 targets in three games in which he’s made nine catches for 80 yards. The Rams are elite against the run but continue to struggle through the air. Schultz could be in for some heavy volume by default if Lamb is out of this game.

Other Options – David Njoku ($3,800) vs. LAC

Set your DraftKings fantasy football lineups here: NFL $3.75M Fantasy Football Millionaire [$1M to 1st + ToC Semifinal Entry]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

DraftKings promoters may sometimes play on personal accounts in the games that advice is offered on. Personal views on the games and strategies above do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. DraftKings promoters may also deploy different players and strategies than what is recommended above. DraftKings promoters do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/KS/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/LA(select parishes)/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.