Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Lineup Strategy for Suns vs. Timberwolves Showdown on November 1

Among the four NBA games that are on the schedule Tuesday is a matchup between the Suns and Timberwolves. Both teams entered the season with the hopes of making deep runs in the Western Conference playoffs. This game is the featured Showdown contest on DraftKings, so let’s discuss some players to consider for your lineups.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA Showdown $200K Fadeaway [$50K to 1st] (MIN vs PHX)

Captain’s Picks

Devin Booker ($15,000 Captain’s Pick): The big news for the Suns is that Deandre Ayton (ankle) is going to miss his second straight game. With him out against the Rockets on Sunday, Booker scored 30 points on a season-high 24 shot attempts. His final stat line could have been even better, too, since he shot just 1-for-7 from behind the arc. Add Ayton being out to the Timberwolves playing at the fourth-fastest pace in the league and Booker has tremendous upside.

Karl-Anthony Towns ($14,400 Captain’s Pick): The addition of Rudy Gobert ($9,400) has had a negative impact on Towns on the glass, leaving him to average 8.0 rebounds per game. Towns has spent more time on the perimeter, averaging 5.9 three-point attempts per game, compared to 4.9 per game last season. Towns has seen an increase in assists, too, which has helped him average 41.3 DKFP. He has one of the highest floors among any player in this game.

UTIL Plays

Cameron Johnson ($6,400): Johnson is now the Suns’ starting power forward and he is set to play a lot with Jae Crowder being away from the team after having requested a trade. After getting off to a bit of a slow start, Johnson has scored 28 and 33.9 DKFP, respectively, the last two games. With the Timberwolves playing at such a fast pace and Johnson having the potential to play a lot of minutes, he’s an intriguing option at a salary that won’t destroy your budget.

Jock Landale ($6,000): Despite only logging 18 minutes per game, Landale has averaged 10.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 0.8 blocks. He didn’t get the start with Ayton out Sunday, but he did play a season high 23 minutes. He made the most of his opportunity, posting 16 points, seven rebounds, one steal and one block. Expect him to play at least 20 minutes in this game, as well.

Cameron Payne ($5,000): Payne also hasn’t played a ton, averaging just 16 minutes per game. However, he’s still provided 9.0 points, 3.0 assists and 1.2 steals. He logged 22 minutes per game last season, so his playing time could be on the rise as this season moves along. Even if he doesn’t see a significant increase in this game, though, his salary is low enough to at least make him worth considering.

Fades

D’Angelo Russell ($8,000): Russell is only averaging 15.3 points through seven games, which would be his lowest mark since his rookie season. His shot attempts are down to 13.7 points per game, and he’s shot just 27.5 percent from behind the arc. Although his efficiency should improve in that area, his usage rate could remain lower this season as Towns and Anthony Edwards ($9,000) carry the Timberwolves’ scoring attack. Add in his pricey salary and he’s an awfully risky option.

THE OUTCOME

The Timberwolves have split their two road games this season, defeating the Thunder and losing to the Spurs. This will definitely be their toughest test on the road yet. Despite Ayton being out, the Suns have capable fill-ins like Landale and Bismack Biyombo ($6,600). The Suns have not lost at home yet this season, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see them stay perfect in that regards.

Final Score: Suns 119, Timberwolves 112

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA Showdown $200K Fadeaway [$50K to 1st] (MIN vs PHX)

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

Place your NBA bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is mbarner51) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.