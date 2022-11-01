Fantasy Basketball Value Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Bargain Plays for November 2

It’s Wednesday. You know what that means: A massive NBA slate. On this specific Wednesday, we’re dealing with 10 games, and it all gets started at 7:30 p.m. ET. However, more teams means more opportunity for value.

Let’s dive into the madness and see if we can’t find some bargains.

Mitchell will be a popular source of value on Wednesday, yet he’s pretty hard to ignore at this price. The Kings have already ruled De’Aaron Fox (knee) out, and with the former lottery pick only able to log 9.0 minutes this past Monday, Mitchell flourished with 23 points and 34.0 DKFP. There also seems to be some room for growth. While Sacramento’s offensive hub will obviously be Domantas Sabonis ($8,400) with Fox off the court, Mitchell will have to be at least a secondary creator. Against the Hornets, Mitchell finished the contest with a team-high 65 passes made — leading to five potential assists — yet he didn’t have a single dime to his name in the box score. A few more assists should offset any concerns about a dip in scoring.

We know that Damian Lillard (calf) will be unable to suit up versus Memphis, but the name to watch is Josh Hart ($6,900; concussion), who is currently questionable. While far from being an aggressive offensive piece — Hart owns just a 12.3% usage rate — the veteran forward is second on the Blazers in minutes per game (35.8). If he’s not available, it would leave a massive hole in Portland’s rotation. Enter Winslow. Though the teammates aren’t exactly the same type of player, they’re pretty similar. Much like Hart, Winslow hits every single statistical category. To wit, the 26-year-old is coming off dishing out seven assists in the Blazers’ most recent contest, while Winslow’s also managed at least one block and steal in each of his last four appearances. In total, he’s averaging 0.88 DKFP per minute in 2022-23. If Hart’s out and Winslow’s asked to play 30-plus minutes on Wednesday, 6x value is on the table.

The Raptors aren’t exactly a dream opponent in DFS. Toronto ranks towards the bottom of the NBA in pace (96.5), while it boasts a stingy defense that will likely finish the season as a top 10 unit. Still, when your injury report is as long as the Spurs’ is on Wednesday, matchup isn’t the top priority. Devin Vassell (knee) remains sidelined. Keldon Johnson ($7,500; calf) and Jeremy Sochan ($4,500; illness) are questionable. If one or both of those forwards are unavailable, Bates-Diop won’t just be starting, he might be asked to play all 48 minutes. The former second-round pick has seen his role steadily rise over the past two weeks to begin with, culminating in his first start of 2022-23 on Saturday against the Timberwolves. In 22.9 minutes, Bates-Diop hoisted up 15 field goal attempts, which translated into a 38.2% usage rate. Yeah, I’d say that’s something to keep an eye on with a price tag below $4K.

