NBA Betting, Fantasy Advice: DraftKings Basketball DFS Picks, Predictions, Odds for November 10

The NBA Cheat Sheet provides an in-depth look at Thursday’s four-game NBA slate, featuring DraftKings DFS and Sportsbook picks.
Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $350K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st]
Key Injuries to Monitor
Dallas Mavericks
- Christian Wood (knee) — OUT
Portland Trail Blazers
- Damian Lillard (injury management) — OUT
Washington Wizards
- Bradley Beal (health and safety protocols) — OUT
- Kristaps Porzingis (groin) — Questionable
Miami Heat
- Tyler Herro (ankle) — Questionable
Philadelphia 76ers
- PJ Tucker (hip) — Questionable
Favorite Pick Against the Spread
76ers (+1) at Hawks
It’s a toss-up every time these teams face off, but I’m rolling with the Sixers tonight. Philly is entering Thursday’s game in better form than Atlanta after beating the red-hot Suns.
Atlanta, on the other hand, just lost to the Jazz on Wednesday. To be fair, that’s a fate most teams are suffering this season, but beating a talented team after losing on the first night of a back-to-back is tough. The Hawks are poor defensively against big men, so Joel Embiid should carry his squad to the win.
Place your NBA bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.
Favorite Player Prop
Luka Doncic Over 41.5 Points & Rebounds
Doncic fell short of extending his 30-point game streak to 10 last night. How do elite players respond after a disappointing performance like that? By bouncing back in a big way.
That’s exactly what I expect Luka to do tonight against the Wizards. While Washington is has been surprisingly effective on defense this year, that shouldn’t hold Luka back in the slightest. Doncic saw a usage rate of 43.8% last game, and there’s chance it could jump even higher tonight after a frustrating loss against Orlando.
Favorite Value Play
Hornets C Nick Richards ($4,000) at Heat
Favorite Stud
76ers C Joel Embiid ($10,900) at Hawks
Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $350K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st]
Place your NBA bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.
Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.