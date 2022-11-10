NBA Betting, Fantasy Advice: DraftKings Basketball DFS Picks, Predictions, Odds for November 10

The NBA Cheat Sheet provides an in-depth look at Thursday’s four-game NBA slate, featuring DraftKings DFS and Sportsbook picks.

Key Injuries to Monitor

Dallas Mavericks

Christian Wood (knee) — OUT

Portland Trail Blazers

Damian Lillard (injury management) — OUT

Washington Wizards

Bradley Beal (health and safety protocols) — OUT

Kristaps Porzingis (groin) — Questionable

Miami Heat

Tyler Herro (ankle) — Questionable

Philadelphia 76ers

PJ Tucker (hip) — Questionable

Favorite Pick Against the Spread

76ers (+1) at Hawks

It’s a toss-up every time these teams face off, but I’m rolling with the Sixers tonight. Philly is entering Thursday’s game in better form than Atlanta after beating the red-hot Suns.

Atlanta, on the other hand, just lost to the Jazz on Wednesday. To be fair, that’s a fate most teams are suffering this season, but beating a talented team after losing on the first night of a back-to-back is tough. The Hawks are poor defensively against big men, so Joel Embiid should carry his squad to the win.

Favorite Player Prop

Luka Doncic Over 41.5 Points & Rebounds

Doncic fell short of extending his 30-point game streak to 10 last night. How do elite players respond after a disappointing performance like that? By bouncing back in a big way.

That’s exactly what I expect Luka to do tonight against the Wizards. While Washington is has been surprisingly effective on defense this year, that shouldn’t hold Luka back in the slightest. Doncic saw a usage rate of 43.8% last game, and there’s chance it could jump even higher tonight after a frustrating loss against Orlando.

Favorite Value Play

Hornets C Nick Richards ($4,000) at Heat

Favorite Stud

76ers C Joel Embiid ($10,900) at Hawks

