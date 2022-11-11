Fantasy Football Picks: Chargers vs. 49ers DraftKings NFL DFS SNF Showdown Strategy

The Week 10 Sunday Night Football contest features a matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and San Francisco 49ers.

Let’s look at this game from a DraftKings NFL Showdown perspective.

Set your DraftKings fantasy football lineups here: NFL $1.25M Sunday Night Showdown [$300K to 1st] (LAC vs SF)

SHOWDOWN STRATEGY

Captain’s Pick

Justin Herbert (CP $15,900)

The Chargers are large road underdogs facing the well-rested 49ers (Week 9 Bye), and the 49ers cover spreads (14-6 in their last 20 contests). They’ve covered in five of the last six home games. It’s not looking good for the Chargers’ chances, but that’s good news for Herbert in DFS. The Chargers love to pass, and they’ll likely air the ball out in a game where they are projected to be trailing.

The 49ers sport a 14th-ranked pass defense (DVOA). Their pass defense is not great and is susceptible to premier passers. Fortunately for them, they have not faced many elite passing offenses. The one exception was the Chiefs. Without Tyreek Hill, the Chiefs have not exactly been elite, but against the 49ers, Patrick Mahomes piled up 423 yards and three touchdowns. Herbert won’t have all of his offensive weapons at his disposal, but if Mahomes can eclipse 400 yards, then Herbert could easily break this showdown slate.

FLEX Plays

Christian McCaffrey ($11,600)

C-Mac is back and better than ever. This version could be better than the 2018-19 edition that totaled 2,485 yards rushing with 223 receptions for 1,872 yards (32 TDs rushing and receiving). That’s a bold claim after one game, but it was a monster game. He rushed 18 times for 94 yards and a TD, and he caught eight of nine targets for 55 yards and a TD. That’s vintage CMC, but that wasn’t all. Thrown in a 32-yard TD pass to his totals. That was all in his first real game with his new team. What will the Niners roll out after the bye?

Joshua Palmer ($7,800)

Justin Herbert has to throw to someone. With the Chargers’ normal receivers on the shelf this season, Palmer has emerged as the team’s temporary leading receiver. Before their bye three weeks ago, Palmer caught nine of 12 targets for 57 yards against a stout Denver Broncos pass defense. Last week, he hauled in eight of 10 targets for 106 yards against Atlanta. Pro Football Focus graded his performance as his best of the season, and his performance was a big reason for the Chargers’ win. The matchup isn’t great this week, but he’s talented and he’s receiving plenty of volume.

Michael Bandy ($2,400)

There are a lot of heavy hitters on this slate. The CMCs and Deebos of this world don’t come cheap — not to mention the QBs throwing them the ball. Who is Michael Bandy? A 5’9” undrafted free agent in his second season. Not good. Next time don’t ask. Bandy is getting run simply due to the Chargers’ health issues at receiver. Mike Williams is out, and if Keenan Allen plays, he’ll be limited by his nagging hamstring. Bandy has played 42 and 55 snaps in the Chargers’ last two games with a total of 72 routes in those contests. During his time as fill-in receiver, he’s been targeted 14 times (1 red-zone target) for six catches and 21 yards. The yards total is concerning, but as far as punts go, this isn’t too wild of a pick.

Fades

George Kittle ($7,400)

This fade is not an indictment of George Kittle. Actually, it’s the opposite. Big games lay ahead for Kittle, but the same is true for San Francisco’s consummate collection of pass catchers. It’s an embarrassment of riches for the 49ers with the addition of CMC. Defenses will struggle to contain the plethora of skill-position players on the 49ers’ offense. Kittle will have big games. Other times, Aiyuk will eat and Kittle will go unfed. There’s just not enough to go around. It’s good for San Francisco, but bad for DFS. Kittle was already a volatile DFS pick before, but now he will be even less predictable.

THE OUTCOME

San Francisco is loaded with offensive weapons, they’re rested and their defense is healthy. The Chargers are once again living up to their reputation as perennial under-performers, and they’re not healthy. It will be an easy win for the 49ers.

Final Score: San Francisco 31, Los Angeles 20

Set your DraftKings fantasy football lineups here: NFL $1.25M Sunday Night Showdown [$300K to 1st] (LAC vs SF)

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is greenflagradio2) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.