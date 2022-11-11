Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for November 11

An eight-game slate. Plenty of meat on this fantasy plate, but don’t worry, it won’t make you gain weight. Instead, it could open the gate to inflate the bank account, allowing the acquisition of multiple gold plates, propelling one to a higher tax rate. So concentrate!

DraftKings Sportsbook has four games with a total of at least 230: DEN/BOS (230), MIN/MEM (234), CLE/GS (231) and SAC/LAL (231). There are two games below 220: PHO/ORL (218) and MIL/SA (219). New York is the biggest favorite at eight points vs. Detroit while Phoenix is right behind as 7.5-point road favorites vs. Orlando. There are two games with a spread below three points: SA -2 vs. MIL and GS -2.5 points vs. CLE. Orlando, Oklahoma City and the Lakers are home dogs.

Guard

Studs

De’Aaron Fox, Sacramento Kings at Los Angeles Lakers ($8,600) – Fox was shot out of a cannon to start the season, posting back-to-back 50-DKFP burgers. The production has slowly dissipated, going from the 40s, then culminating in 36 and 39.5 DKFP over the last two games. Part of the downfall has been the decrease in usage rate, going from an unsustainable 39% in the first two games down to the 26% range. Tonight offers the environment for a bounceback game, though, as the Lakers play at the fastest pace in the league and boost the FPPM to point guards by 4.77%.

Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons ($6,800) – Brunson is coming off a 21-DKFP performance against the Nets. Yuck. I am not expecting a repeat performance. Brunson is averaging 1.08 FP/Min and garners a usage rate around 23%. Not great but not bad. What does get us salivating, though, is that the Pistons have boosted the FPPM to point guards by a league-leading 26.5%! Brunson has exceeded points expectations 60% of the time this season and has exceeded 40 DKFP four times with a high of 60.25.

Other Options - Fred VanVleet ($8,400), Desmond Bane ($8,100), Donovan Mitchell ($9,100)

Value

Jevon Carter, Milwaukee Bucks at San Antonio Spurs ($5,300) – Carter went for 36 points, 4 rebounds, 12 assists and 1 steal on Wednesday. That was good for 62.5 DKFP. The usage rate was 32.4% as both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday were out. Well, both of those guys are out on Friday, so fire up Carter, right? Possibly. He played 45 minutes in a double-overtime game so he likely won’t get the same amount of run today. He averages 0.78 FP/Min, the DK price has spiked $1,400 and he will likely be rostered on over 50% of teams. Decisions, decisions.

Other Options - Malik Monk ($4,500), Cameron Payne ($5,700—if Chris Paul is out), Austin Reaves ($4,000), Killian Hayes ($3,400)

Forward

Studs

Desmond Bane, Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves ($8,100) – Bane is coming off a 50-DKFP performance, the second time he’s accomplished the feat this season. He’s put up over 30 points five times this season. The price isn’t great, since it’s a season-high for Bane, but a ceiling game is well within the range of outcomes. The reason why I like Bane today is that Minnesota is really good at defending the paint (fifth-best defended field goal percentage within 10 feet of the basket). Hi, Rudy. Guess who shoots more than 50% of his shots within 10 feet of the bucket? Ja. Guess who gives up a ton of three-pointers? Yup, Minnesota. The 39.1 three-pointers allowed per game is the second-most in the NBA. Bane is attempting 8.6 treys per game and is converting 46% of those.

OG Anunoby, Toronto Raptors at Oklahoma City Thunder ($7,100) – OG will rarely have a usage rate above 25%, so he will rarely explode from a points perspective. Over the last four games, though, he’s attempted 20, 12, 19 and 21 shots. Pascal Siakam has missed three of those games, so more offensive responsibilities have been thrust upon OG. Where Anunoby makes his hay is on the glass and defensively. He’s had a steal in every game this season, and over the last six games, he’s pilfered 3, 3, 3, 5, 5 and 6! He’s coming off a 52.5-DKFP game and put up at least 40 in four of the prior five contests.

Other Options - Jayson Tatum ($10,100), Jaylen Brown ($8,200), Julius Randle ($7,900), Mikal Bridges ($6,500—if Chris Paul is out)

Value

Marjon Beauchamp, Milwaukee Bucks at San Antonio Spurs ($4,400) – Beauchamp has started two games this season. In the first one, he crashed and burned, shooting 1-of-9 from the field. On Wednesday, he played 30 minutes, shot 7-of-13 from the field and 5-of-8 from downtown for a cool 19 points. He also chipped in 8 rebounds and 2 steals, which translated to 34.5 DKFP. With Holiday and Antetokounmpo out again, Beauchamp should get the start and play around 30 minutes. Minnesota has boosted the FPPM to small forwards by 14.6%, the second-most generous in the league.

Other Options - Otto Porter Jr. ($3,600), Thaddeus Young ($3,100)

Center

Studs

Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento Kings at Los Angeles Lakers ($8,500) – Six games ago, Mike Brown went small and benched Sabonis for the entirety of the fourth quarter. Since then, Sabonis has played 31, 37, 38, 33 and 35 minutes. Over that span, Sabonis has gone for at least 40 DKFP in all of them with two games over 50. The Lakers play at the fastest pace in the league and shockingly boost the FPPM to centers by a league-leading 16.61%.

Jarrett Allen, Cleveland Cavaliers at Golden State Warriors ($6,600) – Allen is fifth in the NBA with 11.7 rebounds per game. The Warriors boost rebounds to centers by 12.73% and FPPM by 15.11%, the second-most generous in the league. Allen has gone for over 40 DKFP three times this season and he will likely end in the 30 to 40 DKFP range. There is upside, though, in this matchup and a 50-burger isn’t out of the realm of possibilities, something he accomplished six times last season.

Value

Mike Muscala, Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Toronto Raptors ($3,100) – Who? Exactly. This is gross but it is what it is. Muscala is only averaging 14 minutes per contest but garners a 21% usage rate when he’s on the court. Over the last three games, he’s put up 14.5, 19.5 and 15.25 DKFP. Earlier in the season, he had a three-game stretch in which he went for 25.5, 24.75 and 29 DKFP. Muscala is a stretch big who averages 3.7 treys per game. The Raptors have boosted three-pointers to centers by 15.79%.

Other Options - Mo Bamba ($4,300)

