NBA Betting, Fantasy Advice: DraftKings Basketball DFS Picks, Predictions, Odds for November 11

Jeff Pratt breaks down Friday’s NBA slate with game analysis, odds, lines and prop bets.

By Jeff_Pratt
Sacramento Kings v Golden State Warriors Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The NBA Cheat Sheet provides an in-depth look at Friday’s eight-game NBA slate, featuring DraftKings DFS and Sportsbook picks.

Key Injuries to Monitor

Orlando Magic

  • Paolo Banchero (ankle) — Questionable

Phoenix Suns

  • Chris Paul (heel) — Questionable

Detroit Pistons

  • Cade Cunningham (shin) — Questionable
  • Marvin Bagley (knee) — Questionable

Milwaukee Bucks

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) — OUT

Los Angeles Lakers

  • LeBron James (groin) — OUT

Favorite Pick Against the Spread

Kings (-4) at Lakers

The Lakers are a train wreck.

L.A. currently sits in 14th place in the West at 2-9, and that was WITH LeBron James in the lineup. James is out tonight with a groin injury, so the Lakers are in trouble.

Meanwhile, the Kings are slowly rounding into form. Sacramento has won two of its last three games, including an impressive victory over the Cavs on Wednesday. Unless Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook combine for 60, I’m not sure how L.A. can keep pace with the Kings.

Favorite Value Play

Bucks PF/C Aleksej Pokusevski ($5,200) vs. Raptors

Favorite Stud

Grizzlies SG/SF Desmond Bane ($8,100) vs. Timberwolves

