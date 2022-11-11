NBA Betting, Fantasy Advice: DraftKings Basketball DFS Picks, Predictions, Odds for November 11

The NBA Cheat Sheet provides an in-depth look at Friday’s eight-game NBA slate, featuring DraftKings DFS and Sportsbook picks.

Key Injuries to Monitor

Orlando Magic

Paolo Banchero (ankle) — Questionable

Phoenix Suns

Chris Paul (heel) — Questionable

Detroit Pistons

Cade Cunningham (shin) — Questionable

Marvin Bagley (knee) — Questionable

Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) — OUT

Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James (groin) — OUT

Favorite Pick Against the Spread

Kings (-4) at Lakers

The Lakers are a train wreck.

L.A. currently sits in 14th place in the West at 2-9, and that was WITH LeBron James in the lineup. James is out tonight with a groin injury, so the Lakers are in trouble.

Meanwhile, the Kings are slowly rounding into form. Sacramento has won two of its last three games, including an impressive victory over the Cavs on Wednesday. Unless Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook combine for 60, I’m not sure how L.A. can keep pace with the Kings.

Favorite Value Play

Bucks PF/C Aleksej Pokusevski ($5,200) vs. Raptors

Favorite Stud

Grizzlies SG/SF Desmond Bane ($8,100) vs. Timberwolves

