Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for November 13

Whether you’re chasing or just not a football fan, there is always a Sunday NBA DFS slate waiting for you. These slates are not very big, so hours of research are not necessary. While everyone else dedicates their day to the NFL, we can get ahead by digging into the six-game evening slate that starts at 6 p.m. ET.

Delay the work week a few more hours. Get in on some NBA DFS action, and start by enjoying another colorful weekend edition of the NBA Targets.

Guard

Studs

Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers vs. Utah Jazz, $7,900 — If his shots fall, then he’s fine. The minutes and volume are locked in. He plays nearly 40 minutes every game and his usage rate is north of 30%. In three of his last five games his shots have been falling (three games with 25 points or more, and that includes last night — 26 points with nine assists). Tonight he catches the Jazz on night two of their back-to-back. The Jazz did not look great last night, and might be falling back to Earth. This could lead to a big night for Maxey.

Value

John Konchar, Memphis Grizzlies at Washington Wizards, $3,400 — All eyes on Grizzlies vs. Wizards. Ja Morant, Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. have all been listed as doubtful for Sunday night’s game in Washington. This will open up minutes and usage everywhere. Memphis will be the key source for value on this slate if the stars are ruled out. To keep up with this news download the DK Live app and follow DK Live on Twitter @dklive. Konchar should play at least 25 minutes and garner around a 15% usage rate. In similar situations this season, he’s scored over 25 DKFP multiple times and over 30 twice when his three was falling.

Corey Kispert, Washington Wizards vs. Memphis Grizzlies, $3,300 — His salary might be too low because it does not factor in the possibility of a sudden increase in minutes. Kispert combines a strong FG% and FT% for an elite True Shooting% (64.8%). The shooting guard is expected to out-score his salary by at least 5x tonight and has a high probability of being in the winning lineup based on a modest projection of 26.4 points. On Saturday night, Kispert scored 30 DKFP. He seems to be settling into his role as a starter, and he draws a favorable matchup if Memphis sits their stars.

Forward

Studs

Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets at Los Angeles Lakers, $11,000 — The Nets’ superstar is spending a lot of time on the court and that’s half the battle in NBA DFS — 37 projected minutes. Durant continues to rank among the best in the Association in terms of fantasy production with 1.4 FPPM. He projects to be one of the best point-per-dollar picks tonight. He is one of the few players on tonight’s slate with an elite level usage rate — 30.2%. Player Efficiency Rating is not a widely used statistic, but among the sabermetricians he ranks near the top (25.2 PER). His ceiling projection is 71.7 DKFP and that could become a reality under the spotlight in LA.

Value

P.J. Tucker, Philadelphia 76ers vs. Utah Jazz, $3,400 — Everyone loves volume, and Tucker is in line for an increase in workload on Sunday night. Whether he does anything with that workload is another story. Tucker is a notorious value pick, but when his shots fall, he’s the key to unlocking the slate. Among the point-per-dollar picks on tonight’s slate, he is one of the best options.

Center

Studs

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets at Chicago Bulls, ($11,300) — If the Joker is on a slate, play the Joker. Or else the Joke is on you. Lately, it has paid to fade the Joker. This is no laughing matter for those that paid his high price and got little in return. No one is a lock. Some jokes fail. Jokic’s last two games can easily be explained — Boston plays good defense and Jokic got into foul trouble against the Pacers. This game has the second-highest total on slate (231) and Jokic is averaging 1.7 FPPM. What is there to think about? Two bad games?

Value

Santi Aldama, Memphis Grizzlies at Washington Wizards, $4,600 — It’s officially Christmas season. Santi barely gave the box stores time to clear away the Halloween candy. Since, Nov. 2, Santi has been handing out gifts. He’s scored over 25 DKFP in four of the last six games and averaged 23 DKFP in five of those contests. The Grizzlies had Saturday off and the Wizards did not, and the Wizards are not at 100%. Also, don’t forget about that little story line of Memphis sitting everyone.

