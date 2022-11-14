 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

2022 Fantasy Football Rankings — NFL Week 11 Waiver Wire Pickups, Injuries, RB Snaps

Pat Mayo provides his 2022 Fantasy Football Week 11 waiver wire pickup rankings.

By Pat Mayo

Pat Mayo recaps Week 10 in the NFL with Tim Anderson and Geoff Feinberg going over the injuries, best moments and previewing Week 11.

Week 11 Injury List, RB Snaps, Team Notes

Week 11 Rankings — Rankings | RB | WR | TE | QB | DST

Week 11W10 Recap | Injuries | RB Snaps | W10 Game Lines | Projections

How to Use DK Tools — Optimizer | Game Sims | Player vs Player Compare

Podcasts — YouTube | Apple | Spotify | Insta | Google | Twitter | E-Mail

2022 Week 11 Waiver Wire: Notes

  • All players must be less than 50% owned in fantasy leagues
  • 12 PPR Scoring
  • Bye Weeks: MIA, SEA, TB, JAX

2022 Week 11 Waiver Wire Pickups: RB

Week 10 RB Snap Shares | RB INJURY CHEATSHEET

  1. Rachaad White
  2. Gus Edwards
  3. Jaylen Warren
  4. Alexander Mattison
  5. Isiah Pacheco
  6. James Cook
  7. Kenyan Drake
  8. Matt Breida
  9. Chase Edmonds
  10. Kyren Williams
  11. Zack Moss
  12. Latavius Murray
  13. Kenneth Gainwell
  14. Chuba Hubbard
  15. Jerick McKinnon
  16. DeeJay Dallas

2022 Week 11 Waiver Wire Pickups: WR

  1. Donovan Peoples-Jones
  2. Kadarius Toney
  3. Christian Watson
  4. Darius Slayton
  5. Jameson Williams
  6. Odell Beckham Jr.
  7. Wan’Dale Robinson
  8. Parris Campbell
  9. Terrace Marshall Jr.
  10. Isaiah McKenzie
  11. Nico Collins
  12. Alec Pierce
  13. Tyquan Thornton
  14. Kalif Raymond
  15. Jahan Dotson
  16. Zay Jones

2022 Week 11 Waiver Wire Pickups: TE

  1. Foster Moreau
  2. Evan Engram
  3. Cole Kmet
  4. Juwan Johnson
  5. Isaiah Likely
  6. Dawson Knox
  7. Tyler Conklin
  8. Robert Tonyan

2022 Week 11 Waiver Wire Pickups: QB Streams

  1. Marcus Mariota vs CHI
  2. Matt Ryan vs PHI
  3. Russell Wilson vs LV
  4. Taylor Heinicke at HOU

2022 Week 11 Waiver Wire Pickups: D/ST Streams

  1. NYJ at NE
  2. PIT vs CIN
  3. DEN vs LV
  4. WAS at HOU

2022 Week 11 Waiver Wire: W10 RB Snap Share Leaders

  1. Jonathan Taylor 97%
  2. James Conner 95%
  3. Tony Pollard 86%

Get Full RB Snap Shares Here

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

For sports betting, head over to DraftKings Sportsbook or download the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2022 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and was a finalist for three FSWA Awards (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 24 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.

Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Sports Betting, Daily Fantasy, and Traditional Season Long Fantasy).

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

More From DraftKings Nation