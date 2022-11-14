NBA Betting, Fantasy Advice: DraftKings Basketball DFS Picks, Predictions, Odds for November 14

The NBA Cheat Sheet provides an in-depth look at Monday’s seven-game NBA slate, featuring DraftKings DFS and Sportsbook picks.

Key Injuries to Monitor

Orlando Magic

Paolo Banchero (ankle) — Questionable

Miami Heat

Tyler Herro (ankle) — Questionable

Phoenix Suns

Chris Paul (heel) — Questionable

Houston Rockets

Jalen Green (shoulder) — Questionable

Favorite Pick Against the Spread

Celtics (-12) vs. Thunder

Favorite Player Prop

Giannis Antetokounmpo Over 44.5 Points & Rebounds vs. Hawks

I chose not to pick Giannis as my favorite DFS stud on tonight’s slate, simply because his recent production isn’t worth the astronomical price. That being said, I do expect the two-time MVP to bounce back in a big way after resting the last few games.

Jrue Holiday is still sidelined with an ankle sprain, which means Antetokounmpo could easily be looking at a 40% usage rate or higher. That sounds like a recipe for success vs. the Hawks, who are abysmal defensively against big men. Giannis should make a statement in his return to action on Monday.

Favorite Value Play

Warriors C Kevon Looney ($4,500) vs. Spurs

Favorite Stud

Celtics SF/PF Jayson Tatum ($10,800) vs. Thunder

