NBA Betting, Fantasy Advice: DraftKings Basketball DFS Picks, Predictions, Odds for November 14

The NBA Cheat Sheet provides an in-depth look at Monday’s seven-game NBA slate, featuring DraftKings DFS and Sportsbook picks.
Key Injuries to Monitor
Orlando Magic
- Paolo Banchero (ankle) — Questionable
Miami Heat
- Tyler Herro (ankle) — Questionable
Phoenix Suns
- Chris Paul (heel) — Questionable
Houston Rockets
- Jalen Green (shoulder) — Questionable
Favorite Pick Against the Spread
Celtics (-12) vs. Thunder
Favorite Player Prop
Giannis Antetokounmpo Over 44.5 Points & Rebounds vs. Hawks
I chose not to pick Giannis as my favorite DFS stud on tonight’s slate, simply because his recent production isn’t worth the astronomical price. That being said, I do expect the two-time MVP to bounce back in a big way after resting the last few games.
Jrue Holiday is still sidelined with an ankle sprain, which means Antetokounmpo could easily be looking at a 40% usage rate or higher. That sounds like a recipe for success vs. the Hawks, who are abysmal defensively against big men. Giannis should make a statement in his return to action on Monday.
Favorite Value Play
Warriors C Kevon Looney ($4,500) vs. Spurs
Favorite Stud
Celtics SF/PF Jayson Tatum ($10,800) vs. Thunder
