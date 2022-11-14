Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for November 14

The NBA is rolling into the new week with a seven-game slate starting at 7 p.m. ET.

Let’s dive into some of my favorite plays at each position.

Guard

Studs

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder at Boston Celtics ($8,900) – SGA has blossomed into one of the best fantasy players in the league this season. He’s averaging more than 31 points per game while shooting over 54% from the field, and he also contributes plenty in the peripheral categories. His 32.2% usage rate is the 10th-highest mark in the league, while his 2.1 steals per game rank fourth. Add it all up, and he’s averaged 1.39 DKFP per minute so far this season.

Despite his outstanding production, SGA remains pretty affordable at just $8,900. He’s going to have to navigate a tough matchup vs. the Celtics on Monday, but Boston hasn’t been the same elite defensive team to start the year. They rank just 23rd in defensive efficiency, and things don’t figure to get much better as long as Robert Williams is sidelined. The total for this contest sits at 228.5 points, which is the second-highest mark on the slate.

Jaden Ivey, Detroit Pistons vs. Toronto Raptors ($6,200) – Cade Cunningham remains sidelined for the Pistons, so Ivey is going to have to pick up some of the offensive slack. He’s increased his usage rate to 32.9% with Cunningham off the floor this season — the top mark on the team — resulting in an average of 1.09 DKFP per minute. He’s posted a usage rate of at least 27.1% in back-to-back games, and he finished with 35.5 DKFP in his last outing. He’s hit that threshold in three of his past four games, and the lone exception was a game where he played just 25 minutes. As long as he gets his usual minute allotment on Monday, he’s a great bet to pay off his current salary.

Other Options – Stephen Curry ($10,200), Devin Vassell ($6,700)

Value

Malachi Flynn, Toronto Raptors at Detroit Pistons ($3,200) – On the other side of that matchup, things have gone from bad to worse for the Raptors. They were already playing without Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet, and now they’ve ruled out Gary Trent Jr. vs. the Pistons. That means there’s a chance Flynn moves into the starting lineup. Even if he doesn’t, he should be looking at a few additional minutes of playing time. Flynn is a capable per-minute producer, and he’s averaged 1.03 DKFP per minute with Siakam, VanVleet and Trent off the floor this season. That gives him massive upside at just $3,200.

Other Options – Tre Jones ($5,500), Killian Hayes ($4,400)

Forward

Studs

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks ($12,400) – Antetokounmpo has missed three of the Bucks’ past four games, but he is probable to return to the lineup Monday vs. the Hawks. He has been as dominant as ever when on the floor this season, averaging 31.8 points, 12.2 boards and 5.3 assists per game. Overall, he’s averaged a career-best 60.3 DKFP through his first nine contests. As long as he’s able to suit up, he should be busy vs. Atlanta.

Also, Jrue Holiday remains out with an ankle injury, so Antetokounmpo going to have to do even more than usual. He’s posted a 37.8% usage rate and a 59.1% assist rate with Holiday off the floor, resulting in an average of 1.82 DKFP per minute. No one else on this slate can even sniff that number. His increased assist upside gives him a greater chance than usual at a triple-double, and a massive fantasy performance is not out of the question.

OG Anunoby, Toronto Raptors at Detroit Pistons ($7,400) – Most people are going to look to Scottie Barnes ($8,000) in the Raptors’ frontcourt, and he’s certainly a viable option. He’s served as a point forward with VanVleet and Siakam out recently, but that hasn’t exactly helped him from a fantasy perspective. His scoring numbers are down, and he’s averaged just 0.86 DKFP per minute with both players off the floor.

Anunoby hasn’t seen as big of a bump to his peripherals, but he’s served as the team’s top scoring threat. He’s increased his usage rate to 27.6% with Siakam and VanVleet off the court, and that figure rises to 29 without Trent, as well. Anunoby has been a steady contributor of late, scoring at least 38 DKFP in seven of his past nine games, and he should be able to do it again vs. the Pistons.

Other Options – Scottie Barnes ($8,000), Keldon Johnson ($7,100)

Value

Thaddeus Young, Toronto Raptors at Detroit Pistons ($3,900) – With the Raptors thin recently, Young moved into the starting lineup in their last game. He ultimately finished with 27.75 DKFP in 34 minutes, and he’s going to provide massive value if he continues to play that much. He’s historically been a strong per-minute producer, and he’s averaged 32.77 DKFP in 22 games with at least 30 minutes since 2019-20.

Other Options – Otto Porter Jr. ($4,000), Donte DiVincenzo ($3,200)

Center

Stud

Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat vs. Phoenix Suns ($8,400) – Adebayo got off to a slow start this season, but he’s started to turn things around. He put together one of his best performances of the year in his last outing, finishing with 51.75 DKFP in 33.1 minutes. He racked up 24 points, 15 rebounds and four assists, which is the type of balanced stat line Adebayo is capable of on a nightly basis.

He’ll draw a tough matchup Monday vs. the Suns — they rank second in the league in defensive efficiency — but he would still be worth considering if Tyler Herro is sidelined. Herro is currently questionable after missing the past three games, and Adebayo leads the team in usage in games without Herro this season.

Other Options – Clint Capela ($6,300), Deandre Ayton ($6,200)

Value

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Oklahoma City Thunder at Boston Celtics ($3,100) – It’s hard to get too excited about JRE. The Thunder have made a habit of using different starting lineups this season, so Robinson-Earl has bounced between the starting lineup and the bench. That makes his role volatile, playing as many as 30.7 minutes and as few as five minutes this season.

That said, JRE’s highest minute count came on Sunday, and he benefited from Darius Bazley missing his second straight contest. With Bazley out again on Monday, JRE will once again be a useful value option. He’s averaged 0.96 DKFP per minute this season, so he’s capable of taking advantage of an expanded workload.

Other Options – Kevon Looney ($4,500), Charles Bassey ($3,800)

