Fantasy Golf Value Picks: Top DraftKings PGA TOUR DFS Bargain Plays for the RSM Classic

For the final event of the fall swing, the PGA TOUR is hosting the RSM Classic at the Sea Island Resort of St. Simons Island, Georgia. Ever since this event was added to the annual PGA TOUR schedule in 2010, it has been played on both the Seaside (par 70, 7,005 yards, Bermuda greens) and Plantation Courses (par 72, 7,060 yards, Bermuda greens) of the Sea Island Resort. Every player in this field will play a round on both courses, then the golfers who advance through the standard top-65 and ties cut will play their final two rounds of the tournament on the Seaside Course. With three of the four rounds being played on this par 70 and all the previous SG data for the RSM Classic coming only from the Seaside Course, this is the track we need to be focusing on for research.

The Seaside Course is a short par 70, that features large Bermuda greens and saw renovations under Tom Fazio in 1998. As for hazards, water comes into play on 13 of 18 holes and there are 47 sand traps onsite. With most off the field electing to club down at this less-than-driver course, we shouldn’t be focusing on OTT stats this week. However, we need to be seeking out players who come into this event in compelling form with their irons and putter. Of the last four RSM Classic champions, two have collectively ranked top-5 in SG APP and top-15 in SGP during their victories. The Seaside Course is a traditional par 70, with 12 par 4s, four par 3s and two par 5s. Specifically, nine of the 12 par 4s fall between 450-500 yards and efficiency on these holes has been critical for success at the RSM Classic. Over the last four years, three of the RSM Classic victors have finished the tournament top-7 in SG on the 450-500-yard par 4s at the Seaside Course.

Coming off his win at the Houston Open, Tony Finau headlines the full field at the RSM Classic and is one of the four top-30 ranked players in the world teeing it up in Georgia this week. Below, I dive into four of my favorite value plays, that are all priced under $7.5K on DraftKings.

Troy Merritt ($7,400) – Merritt has only missed one weekend in his last 10 starts and is fresh off an impressive T3 at the World Technology Championship. That week, Merritt ranked second in par-4 efficiency at Mayakoba, only trailing the winner of the event, Russell Henley. Merritt ranks seventh in SG on 450-500-yard par 4s when we compare this field’s last 50 rounds and has made 6/9 cuts at the RSM Classic, notably with three top-30 finishes in the last four appearances at the multiple course event. Combine his terrific history at the RSM Classic with his current form, and Merritt is an easy choice at this soft salary.

Hayden Buckley ($7,400) - Regardless of Buckley’s missed cut in his RSM Classic debut last season, we need to be attacking the 26-year-old at this low-price tag. Buckley only missed the weekend by one stroke in his RSM debut a year ago and has made 11 of his past 12 cuts heading into this week. During this run, Buckley has produced seven top-30 finishes, with the highlight of this group being a T5 at the Zozo Championship last month. Ranking fourth in SGT2G and ninth in 450-500-yard par-4 efficiency over his past 24 rounds, Buckley is a strong match for the Seaside Course and should provide a quality finish this weekend.

Stephen Jaeger ($7,300) – Just like Buckley, Jaeger missed the cut in his first attempt at the RSM Classic last season, but is a player that needs to be backed based on his current form. Coming into this event last season, Jaeger had missed four of his previous seven cuts. This time around, the German professional has only failed to make cut once in his last nine starts, with four top-30 finishes coming during this run, most notably with a T9 at the Houston Open last week. Jaeger ranks eighth in SG APP and fourth in BOB% over his last 50 rounds, and could come with low ownership, given his disappointment at the RSM Classic last season.

Scott Piercy ($6,900) – Piercy has been excellent at the RSM Classic throughout his career, with a 5/6 record in terms of made cuts and three top-25 finishes. The veteran now returns to Georgia this week on the heels of a T32 at the World Wide Technology Championship and then a T16 at the Houston Open last week. Piercy shot under par in six of those eight rounds and ranks 10th in total strokes gained when we analyze this field’s last 50 rounds on courses with Bermuda greens. The 44-year-old is never a popular option – 1.7% ownership in DraftKings main GPP of the week across his last five starts – and is a worthwhile gamble at this sub $7K price point.

