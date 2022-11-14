 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL Week 11 WR Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | Pat Mayo 2022 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo reveals his 2022 Week 11 WR rankings, starts, sits and streams for fantasy football.

By Pat Mayo
Minnesota Vikings v Washington Commanders Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Pat Mayo lists his Week 11 Waiver Wire Pickups at each position while going over the injury report and the RB snap shares.

Week 11 Injury List, RB Snaps, Team Notes

Fantasy Football 2022 Week 11 WR Rankings (1/2 PPR)

  1. Justin Jefferson
  2. Stefon Diggs
  3. Davante Adams
  4. CeeDee Lamb
  5. DeAndre Hopkins
  6. A.J. Brown
  7. Amon-Ra St. Brown
  8. Tee Higgins
  9. Michael Pittman
  10. Terry McLaurin
  11. Chris Olave
  12. Amari Cooper
  13. Gabriel Davis
  14. Rondale Moore
  15. Deebo Samuel
  16. Courtland Sutton
  17. Josh Palmer
  18. Diontae Johnson
  19. Donovan People-Jones
  20. George Pickens
  21. Brandon Aiyuk
  22. Tyler Boyd
  23. Garrett Wilson
  24. Jacobi Meyers
  25. Kadarius Toney
  26. Allen Lazard
  27. Jerry Jeudy
  28. Curtis Samuel
  29. DeVonta Smith
  30. Christian Watson
  31. Brandon Cooks
  32. DJ Moore
  33. Devin Duvernay
  34. Darnell Mooney
  35. Parris Campbell
  36. Corey Davis
  37. Darius Slayton
  38. Drake London
  39. Mack Hollins
  40. Nico Collins
  41. Jarvis Landry
  42. Adam Thielen
  43. Allen Robinson II
  44. Kalif Raymond
  45. Davante Parker
  46. Marquez Valdes-Scantling
  47. Terrace Marshall
  48. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
  49. KJ Osborn
  50. Jahan Dotson
  51. Wan’Dale Robinson
  52. Isaiah McKenzie
  53. Van Jefferson
  54. Sammy Watkins
  55. Robert Woods
  56. Elijah Moore
  57. Braxton Berrios
  58. Treylon Burks
  59. Philip Dorsett
  60. Chris Moore
  61. Ben Skowronek
  62. Marcus Johnson
  63. Chase Claypool
  64. Noah Brown
  65. Damiere Byrd
  66. Juwan Jennings
  67. Tyquan Thornton
  68. Demarcus Robinson
  69. Laviska Shenault
  70. DeSean Jackson
  71. Olamide Zaccheaus
  72. Tre’Quan Smith
  73. Rashid Shaheed
  74. Alec Pierce
  75. Skyy Moore
  76. Sammy Watkins
  77. Robbie Anderson

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2022 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and was a finalist for three FSWA Awards (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 24 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.

Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Sports Betting, Daily Fantasy, and Traditional Season Long Fantasy).

