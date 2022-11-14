 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL Week 11 TE and DST Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | Pat Mayo 2022 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo reveals his 2022 Week 11 TE and DST rankings, starts, sits and streams for fantasy football.

By Pat Mayo

Pat Mayo lists his Week 11 Waiver Wire Pickups at each position while going over the injury report and the RB snap shares.

Week 11 Injury List, RB Snaps, Team Notes

Fantasy Football 2022 Week 11 TE Rankings (1/2 PPR)

Customizable Projections | Advanced Stats | How to Use DraftKings Tools

  1. Travis Kelce
  2. Mark Andrews
  3. Dallas Goedert
  4. TJ Hockenson
  5. Dalton Schultz
  6. Pat Freiermuth
  7. Greg Dulcich
  8. George Kittle
  9. Foster Moreau
  10. Cole Kmet
  11. Kyle Pitts
  12. Hayden Hurst
  13. Trey McBride
  14. Juwan Johnson
  15. Dawson Knox
  16. Harrison Bryant
  17. Taysom Hill
  18. Hunter Henry
  19. Tyler Higbee
  20. Tyler Conklin
  21. Tre McKitty
  22. Austin Hooper
  23. Kyle Granson
  24. Isaiah Likely
  25. Jonnu Smith
  26. Tanner Hudson
  27. Robert Tonyan
  28. James Mitchell
  29. Brevin Jordan
  30. Austin Hooper
  31. Mo Alie-Cox
  32. OJ Howard

Fantasy Football 2022 Week 11 DST Rankings

  1. PHI
  2. NE
  3. BAL
  4. SF
  5. NYJ
  6. DEN
  7. DAL
  8. BUF
  9. PIT
  10. LAR
  11. CIN
  12. NO
  13. LV
  14. NYG
  15. CHI
  16. DET

