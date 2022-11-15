NFL Week 11 RB Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | Pat Mayo 2022 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo lists his Week 11 Waiver Wire Pickups at each position while going over the injury report and the RB snap shares.

Fantasy Football 2022 Week 11 RB Rankings (1/2 PPR)

Austin Ekeler Derrick Henry Saquon Barkley Dalvin Cook Jonathan Taylor Christian McCaffrey Nick Chubb Alvin Kamara Joe Mixon David Montgomery Josh Jacobs Dameon Pierce James Conner Tony Pollard Rhamondre Stevenson Aaron Jones Jamaal Williams Devin Singletary Miles Sanders Elijah Mitchell Ezekiel Elliott D’Onta Foreman Antonio Gibson Kareem Hunt Cordarrelle Patterson AJ Dillon D’Andre Swift Melvin Gordon Gus Edwards Kenyan Drake Brian Robinson Najee Harris Michael Carter Damien Harris James Robinson Isaiah Pacheco Jaylen Warren Dontrell Hilliard James Cook Chuba Hubbard Jerick McKinnon Tyler Allgeier Kenneth Gainwell Clyde Edwards-Helaire Ameer Abdullah Latavius Murray Keaontay Ingram Chase Edmonds Darrell Henderson Nyheim Hines Caleb Huntley Samaje Perine Matt Breida Justin Jackson Boston Scott Alexander Mattison Sony Michel Rex Burkhead Dwayne Washington Zack Moss Ronnie Rivers Josh Kelley Malcolm Brown Dare Ogunbowale Brandon Bolden

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2022 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and was a finalist for three FSWA Awards (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 24 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.

Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Sports Betting, Daily Fantasy, and Traditional Season Long Fantasy).

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.