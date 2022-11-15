 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL Week 11 RB Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | Pat Mayo 2022 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo reveals his 2022 Week 11 RB rankings, starts, sits and streams for fantasy football.

By Pat Mayo

Pat Mayo lists his Week 11 Waiver Wire Pickups at each position while going over the injury report and the RB snap shares.

Week 11 Injury List, RB Snaps, Team Notes

Fantasy Football 2022 Week 11 RB Rankings (1/2 PPR)

  1. Austin Ekeler
  2. Derrick Henry
  3. Saquon Barkley
  4. Dalvin Cook
  5. Jonathan Taylor
  6. Christian McCaffrey
  7. Nick Chubb
  8. Alvin Kamara
  9. Joe Mixon
  10. David Montgomery
  11. Josh Jacobs
  12. Dameon Pierce
  13. James Conner
  14. Tony Pollard
  15. Rhamondre Stevenson
  16. Aaron Jones
  17. Jamaal Williams
  18. Devin Singletary
  19. Miles Sanders
  20. Elijah Mitchell
  21. Ezekiel Elliott
  22. D’Onta Foreman
  23. Antonio Gibson
  24. Kareem Hunt
  25. Cordarrelle Patterson
  26. AJ Dillon
  27. D’Andre Swift
  28. Melvin Gordon
  29. Gus Edwards
  30. Kenyan Drake
  31. Brian Robinson
  32. Najee Harris
  33. Michael Carter
  34. Damien Harris
  35. James Robinson
  36. Isaiah Pacheco
  37. Jaylen Warren
  38. Dontrell Hilliard
  39. James Cook
  40. Chuba Hubbard
  41. Jerick McKinnon
  42. Tyler Allgeier
  43. Kenneth Gainwell
  44. Clyde Edwards-Helaire
  45. Ameer Abdullah
  46. Latavius Murray
  47. Keaontay Ingram
  48. Chase Edmonds
  49. Darrell Henderson
  50. Nyheim Hines
  51. Caleb Huntley
  52. Samaje Perine
  53. Matt Breida
  54. Justin Jackson
  55. Boston Scott
  56. Alexander Mattison
  57. Sony Michel
  58. Rex Burkhead
  59. Dwayne Washington
  60. Zack Moss
  61. Ronnie Rivers
  62. Josh Kelley
  63. Malcolm Brown
  64. Dare Ogunbowale
  65. Brandon Bolden

