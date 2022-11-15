Boston Bruins DraftKings NHL Fantasy Hockey Preview: November 15 to November 21

The Bruins played three games last week and were a perfect 3-0-0. They moved to 14-2-0 on the season and sit first in the Eastern Conference with 28 points. The Bruins have the best record in the entire league.

The week started off with a 3-1 win over the struggling Calgary Flames. The Bruins only fired 27 shots on net as Calgary gave them a good effort but ultimately could not solve the Boston goaltending. Linus Ullmark stopped 31 or 32 shots he faced and remained perfect at home. This game marked the return of Charlie McAvoy to the lineup, who promptly scored a goal in his return. McAvoy led all Bruins defensemen in minutes played last season and now joins Hampus Lindholm on the backend, who has already made some great returns for the club and is second in points scored on the team.

The second game of the week came against Buffalo on the road. The Bruins won yet another close affair, ultimately taking the game 3-1. Backup Keith Kinkaid (who was called up last week when Jeremy Swayman went on IR) stopped 30 of 31 shots faced against what has been a very good Buffalo offense to this point in the season. With two of the best offenses in the league facing off against each other, it was surprising that the defenses held up so well. Boston ultimately got two goals from Patrice Bergeron (and two assists from Brad Marchand) in the win and once again it was the Bruins’ top six forwards who sealed the victory and carried their offense.

The Bruins’ last win of the week came against the Canucks at home. Vancouver entered this game as part of a longer Eastern Conference road trip and had played in Toronto the night before (losing 3-2). Their tired legs were likely a factor here but they were also just outmatched by Boston in pretty much every facet. The Bruins scored five times and romped to a 5-2 win with Linus Ullmark picking up yet another win and moving to 11-1 on the season. The Bruins got balanced scoring this time with goals from Pavel Zacha and Tomáš Nosek to round out their offense.

Top Goal Scorer: David Pastrnak, 9 goals (Patrice Bergeron is second with 8 goals)

Top Point Getter: David Pastrnak 25 pts (Hampus Lindholm is second with 17 pts)

Top Goalie: Linus Ullmark - 10 games started (11-1-0, 1.96 GAA and .936 save%)

Bruins upcoming schedule for the week of November 15:

Thursday, November 17 vs. Philadelphia Flyers

Saturday, November 19 vs. Chicago Blackhawks

Monday, November 21 at Tampa Bay Lightning

Injury update: Derek Forbort (IR), Jeremy Swayman (IR)

The Bruins still enter this week with a couple of key players on IR. Jeremy Swayman is out indefinitely while Derek Forbert has been placed on long-term IR with a timeline of 4-6 weeks for recovery. The Bruins got a positive injury outcome last week when Charlie McAvoy was taken off IR and returned to the lineup.

Thursday, November 17 vs. Philadelphia Flyers

The Bruins come into this home game with the Flyers off a full four-day rest period. The Flyers have been one of the more surprising teams in the league this season but they have shown some signs of regression of late. Three losses in a row have seen them allow 14 goals over their last three games and starter Carter Hart — who has carried the team for the most part — has now posted a sub-.900 save percentage in two straight games as well. The Bruins’ dominance at home makes this a perfect time to target their studs in fantasy but you can also look down their lineup to players like Pavel Zacha and Tomas Nosek in this game. Philadelphia’s goaltenders have picked a poor time to go in the tank and a rested Boston squad should find lots of offense in this one.

Saturday, November 19 vs. Chicago Blackhawks

The Bruins stay at home for one more game this week as they’ll see the Blackhawks come to town. This is another opponent who Boston should dominate. Chicago has actually been fairly proficient on the defensive side this season, allowing just 3.0 goals per game. The Blackhawks have only allowed more than three goals once in their last six games. Their offense has been pitiful this season, however, as they come in averaging just 2.5 goals per game, which ranks second to last in the league. Chicago is also just 2-3-2 on the road and both of those wins came against weaker Western Conference teams in the Ducks and Sharks. The Blackhawks will attempt to make this a tighter game, but this is another solid spot for Boston’s stars to shine against a weaker defense and a goaltending crew that has played over its head to this point. Potentially look for Keith Kinkaid to get the start in this game as well with Tampa Bay up next.

Sunday, November 21 at Tampa Bay Lightning

This will be the game of the week for Boston and a great test to see where they are at. The Lightning sit in third place in the Atlantic Conference with an 8-6-1 record but have been one of the best home teams in the league the last few seasons. This season they’ve posted a 4-2-1 home record to date, but it’s worth noting that each of those losses came by a single goal. Tampa Bay has been a bit uncharacteristically lax on the defensive side this season and sits just league average in shots against and goals against per game. Their offense has been showing more upside of late and has scored four or more goals in four of their last seven starts.

Both offenses are elite, so this game may come down to goaltending. Andrei Vasilevskiy has just a .898 save percentage this season and has been a big part of why Tampa Bay has been just mediocre. Linus Ullmark will almost certainly get the start in this game and has vastly outplayed Vasilevskiy to this point, but with this game being in Tampa it will serve as one of his toughest tests of the season. Despite two elite goalies in play, expect some goals here, and given Tampa Bay’s recent trends, expect a closer and higher-scoring game to develop.

