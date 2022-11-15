Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for November 15

Look down. Turn your left hand palm up. Now count from left to right, thumb to pinkie. That’s how many games we have Tuesday.

DraftKings Sportsbook has all but one game with a total above 225. The outlier is the LAC/DAL game with its 212 total. The biggest spreads are DAL -7 vs. LAC and POR -8 vs. SA. The tightest spread is SAC -2 vs. BKN. There are no home dogs.

Guard

Studs

Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies at New Orleans Pelicans ($10,100) – Desmond Bane is out for a few weeks, and he was garnering a 27.7% usage rate. Morant already has a sky-high 36.9% usage rate, but without Bane on the court, that number goes up to 39.7% and could exceed 40% in this contest. Morant is fifth in the NBA with 10 field-goal attempts per game within five feet of the basket, and he’s converting 62% of those. The Pelicans allow a league-leading 69.5% conversion rate for shots within six feet of the rim. Morant is going to be very popular, so that has to be factored into the equation. This is why you get paid the big bucks.

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Clippers ($12,800) – Am I crazy about this play? No, because the price is high, the pace of this game will be slow and the Clippers are one of the best defensive teams in the league. That said, it’s Luka Doncic. HalleLuka! His usage rate is around 40%, and he may have the highest floor/ceiling combo on the slate. He’s coming off an 83.25 DKFP performance and has gone over 80 DKFP twice already this season. He only has one game below 50 DKFP. Decisions, decisions.

Other Options - Damian Lillard ($9,900), De’Aaron Fox ($8,800), Dillon Brooks ($6,000)

Value

Seth Curry, Brooklyn Nets at Sacramento Kings ($4,200) – Curry has only played five games this season, and he sat out on Sunday for injury management (ankle). In the two games prior, though, he played 28 and 24 minutes, posting over 30 DKFP in each contest. He should be well rested for this one, and there should be plenty of opportunities for another 30-DKFP performance since the Kings play at the 10th-fastest pace and boost the 3-point prowess to shooting guards by 16.43%.

Other Options - John Konchar ($4,900), Edmond Sumner ($3,600), Cam Thomas ($4,300), David Roddy ($3,500)

Forward

Studs

Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets at Sacramento Kings ($11,200) – Durant has not seen a significant change in his usage with Kyrie Irving out. That’s because he was already getting a lion’s share of the pie at 33%. Over his last three games, Durant has gone for 56.25, 47 and 72.5 DKFP. The offensive environment should be a fantasy-friendly one, and the floor is very high with Durant. The only question is if he can access a ceiling game.

Jerami Grant, Portland Trail Blazers vs. San Antonio Spurs ($7,400) – This play is only good if Jusuf Nurkic ($6,900) is out, so make sure that’s the case. Grant becomes the third guy on the offensive totem pole behind Lillard and Simons when Nurkic is out. Over the last two games, that’s translated to two 50-DKFP burgers, as he’s dropped 27 and 37 points on 20 and 22 field-goal attempts, respectively. With Nurkic in the lineup, Grant has attempted more than 15 shots only twice and exceeded 40 DKFP once.

Other Options - Lauri Markkanen ($7,500), Dillon Brooks ($6,000)

Value

John Konchar, Memphis Grizzlies at New Orleans Pelicans ($4,900) – With Bane out, Konchar will likely enter the starting lineup — something he has done five times this season and seven times last season. In those 12 starts, he’s gone over 30 DKFP four times, with a high of 58.25.

Other Options - Jeremy Sochan ($3,900), Edmond Sumner ($3,600), David Roddy ($3,500)

Center

Studs

Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento Kings vs. Brooklyn Nets ($9,200) – There aren’t many top options at the center position Tuesday, so Sabonis it is. I don’t mean that to disrespect Sabonis, especially since he’s coming off a 66.5-DKFP performance and has gone for at least 40 DKFP in each of the last seven contests. But, facts are facts. He’s in a different tier than Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic. Brooklyn has done a decent job of limiting fantasy points to centers this season, but they have boosted rebounding prowess by 5.57%, and Sabonis should be able to do what he wants against Nicolas Claxton.

Value

Isaiah Hartenstein, New York Knicks at Utah Jazz ($5,300) – This should be a slam dunk spot for Hartenstein since the Jazz boost the FPPM to centers by a whopping 22.24%. Unfortunately, there’s no way of knowing how many minutes Hartenstein will play or if he will even start. In the five games Mitchell Robinson has been out, Hartenstein has started three of those contests and played over 25 minutes only twice. Shrug. If the projected ownership comes in low, then I will play. If it’s high, then I will likely fade.

Other Options - Drew Eubanks ($3,900 - if Nurkic is out), Jericho Sims ($3,700), Charles Bassey ($4,100)

