Fantasy Basketball Value Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Bargain Plays for November 16

With the amount of minutes Reddish has been logging as a starter, I’m a little surprised he continues to be this inexpensive. The former lottery pick has now been in the Knicks’ starting five for the team’s past six games, with Reddish registering at least 28.0 minutes four times. Specific to his last two contests, Reddish followed up a season-high 43.25 DKFP performance on Sunday with a very respectable 25.75 DKFP showing in Tuesday’s victory over the Jazz. It’s a two-game stretch where Reddish is 17-for-30 from the field and averaging 22.5 points. If the shooting dries up, the 23-year-old is lacks any major secondary skill, yet I’m willing to take a chance with the overall volume we’ve seen of late.

While the Hornets have welcomed LaMelo Ball ($8,900) back into their lineup, the team is still missing Gordon Hayward (shoulder), Cody Martin (knee) and Dennis Smith Jr. ($6,300; ankle), who is doubtful to suit up on Wednesday. That leaves a lot of opportunity for assets towards the end of Steve Clifford’s bench. Someone that has been asked to shoulder a heavier load in the past few days is Maledon. The former second-round pick has collected 44 minutes of action over the two contests Smith Jr. has been sidelined, producing a noteworthy 1.02 DKFP per minute within that span. If Maledon sees roughly 20-22 minutes again against the Pacers, I think he’ll threaten 6x or 7x value. It certainly helps that Indiana ranks third in the NBA in pace (102.7) and 26th in defensive rating (114.2). That’s about as good a matchup as you can ask for.

That’s right. Bo Cruz himself. Obviously, the fictional version of Hernangomez has an infinitely higher ceiling than the real guy, but none of that really matters if Fred VanVleet ($8,100; illness) and Gary Trent Jr. ($5,600; hip) are once again ruled out for Toronto. Such a scenario would leave the Raptors with just 10 active players on Wednesday, as Otto Porter Jr. (toe) has joined an already lengthy injury report after exiting Monday’s victory over Detroit. It was Hernangomez who started the second half in Porter’s place, finishing the game with nine points, six rebounds, three assists and 20.5 DKFP. Dalano Banton ($5,100) is still the safest “value” option on Toronto’s roster, even after a massive price jump, but there’s a real chance Hernangomez could log 30-plus minutes if everyone listed as questionable ends up unavailable.

