F1 Fantasy Racing Rankings: DFS Picks on DraftKings for Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2022

1. Max Verstappen ($13,600) — Regression was well overdue. After winning practically every single week this season, Verstappen suffered damage in the sprint race and the Grand Prix. A rebound seems inevitable being that he has won the last two Abu Dhabi GPs.

2. Lewis Hamilton ($11,200) — It’s not over yet. Mercedes has found some speed. Hamilton won at Abu Dhabi in 2018 and 2019, and he probably should have won in 2021 — he led all but one lap.

3. Charles Leclerc ($10,600) — If misfortune befalls Verstappen again, then Leclerc will be ready to pounce. The Ferraris need three productive practices and a solid qualifying effort, something that they’re more than capable of, then they will contend for the win in the final Round of the F1 2022 season.

4. Carlos Sainz ($8,800) — His Ferrari was fast in the Brazil GP, and that’s expected when a team installs a new engine in the penultimate race of the season. The five-place grid penalty was insurmountable but Sainz did register a podium finish.

5. George Russell ($10,000) — As predicted, this has been a tough season for Mercedes. Chasing the 2021 championship put them in a hole to start 2022 with a new car and driver. That hole closed last week with Russell’s win in Brazil.

6. Sergio Perez ($9,400) — Max is at the top, Ferrari has not faded and Mercedes has entered the chat. Despite two wins and 10 podiums this season, Checo has been crowded out of the list of contenders.

7. Fernando Alonso ($7,000) — This will be Alonso’s final race with Alpine. Although he’s glad to be gone, it doesn’t show on the track. The veteran is ageless and disciplined. Alonso drove through the field from 17th to fifth in São Paulo in Round 21.

8. Esteban Ocon ($6,600) — Alpine sealed the deal last week and became the 2022 leaders of the mid-pack. Lando Norris retired early and Ocon raised his season point total to 86 (eighth).

9. Lando Norris ($7,600) — With one race remaining, Norris sits comfortably in seventh place, trailing Lewis Hamilton by 127 points. Only Red Bull, Ferrari and Mercedes rank higher. This is exactly what everyone expected.

10. Sebastian Vettel ($6,200) — The former champion deserves a proper farewell. He’s scored points in three of his last four, and it would seem appropriate that Aston Martin and Lance Stroll focus on helping Vettel go out on a high note.

