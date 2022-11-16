NBA Betting, Fantasy Advice: DraftKings Basketball DFS Picks, Predictions, Odds for November 16

The NBA Cheat Sheet provides an in-depth look at Wednesday’s 10-game NBA slate, featuring DraftKings DFS and Sportsbook picks.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $450K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st]

Key Injuries to Monitor

Indiana Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton (ankle) — Questionable

Orlando Magic

Paolo Banchero (ankle) — OUT

Wendell Carter Jr. (plantar fascia) — Questionable

Boston Celtics

Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring) — Questionable

Miami Heat

Bam Adebayo (knee) — Questionable

Toronto Raptors

Fred VanVleet (illness) — Questionable

Gary Trent Jr. (hip) — Questionable

Cleveland Cavaliers

Donovan Mitchell (ankle) — Questionable

Milwaukee Bucks

Jrue Holiday (ankle) — Questionable

Phoenix Suns

Chris Paul (heel) — Questionable

Denver Nuggets

Aaron Gordon (illness) — Questionable

Nikola Jokic (health and safety protocols) — OUT

Schedule Notes

Second night of back-to-back

Dallas Mavericks — No notable rest situations

New Orleans Pelicans — No notable rest situations

New York Knicks — No notable rest situations

Favorite Pick Against the Spread

Bucks (-4) vs. Cavs

Admittedly, this is a weird spot to target the Bucks, simply because they haven’t been playing great basketball lately. That being said, neither have the Cavs, who have lost four straight games after a red-hot start to the season.

One key factor to watch heading into this matchup is the availablity of Jrue Holiday, who is questionable with an ankle injury. If Holiday returns to action tonight, I feel much more comfortable in Milwaukee’s ability to cover the spread. However, even if he sits, the Bucks still have enough to take down this struggling Cavs squad.

Place your NBA bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Favorite Player Prop

Marcus Smart Over 6.5 Assists at Atlanta

I think it’s fair to say Marcus Smart heard all the criticism about his lack of playmaking. The reigning DPOY has taken the next step as Boston’s point guard, averaging a career-high 7.1 assists per game.

Smart has cleared the over on 6.5 assists with ease in five of his last six games. It definitely doesn’t hurt that he’s playing with an MVP candidate in Jayson Tatum and another premier scoring wing in Jaylen Brown. Those two make Smart’s life easy as the initiator of Boston’s offense, and that trend should continue tonight in Atlanta.

Favorite Value Play

Nuggets PG/SF Bruce Brown ($5,100) vs. Knicks

Brown has proved to be a terrific offseason addition for Denver, especially showing his value as of late. The 26-year-old has racked up 35-plus fantasy points in each of his last two games, stepping into a significantly larger role.

Brown’s usage rate surpassed 21% in each of those contests, and it could easily happen again tonight with Nikola Jokic in health and safety protocols. Denver needs offense from someone else in the Joker’s absence and Brown has been happy to oblige them.

Favorite Stud

Celtics SF/PF Jayson Tatum ($10,900) at Hawks

New day, same favorite DFS stud. There’s not much more to say about Jayson Tatum that I haven’t covered in past cheat sheets. Boston’s superstar has finally taken the next step into that elusive elite tier, and his fantasy production reflects that.

Tatum has scored 50-plus fantasy points in four of his last five games, also seeing a usage rate of 32% or higher in four of those contests. The MVP candidate should have no problem staying hot against Atlanta tonight.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $450K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st]

Place your NBA bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.