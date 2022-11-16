Fantasy Football QB-WR Stacks: Top DraftKings NFL DFS Quarterback-Wide Receiver Picks for Week 11

Here are my four favorite NFL QB-WR stacks for the main DraftKings fantasy football slate for Week 11.

The concept behind stacking a QB with his WR is simple: Both players benefit from each completion, doubling the value of that play for your DraftKings fantasy football lineup. With the significance of stacking in mind, this article aims to highlight the best stacking options for Sunday’s main slate.

4. Joe Burrow ($6,800) / Tee Higgins ($7,100), Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers

With T.J. Watt back in the fold, the Steelers are a different defense. However, they are still having problems in their secondary, and now have to deal with this Bengals team fresh off their bye. Ja’Marr Chase is still sidelined with his hip injury, meaning the targets in this offense are extremely concentrated to Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd and Hayden Hurst.

Joe Mixon put on a show against the Panthers in Week 9, but that was a game where Cincinnati was a huge favorite. The spread in this matchup vs. Pittsburgh is just four points. Higgins will be needed more than recent weeks, and this spot sets up extremely well for him. The Steelers rank 30th in the NFL in DKFP allowed to opposing wide receievers. Feel free to tack on Tyler Boyd ($6,500) and make this a full double stack, obviously we know Burrow can support multiple pass catchers in his nuclear games.

3. Taylor Heinicke ($5,300) / Terry McLaurin ($5,900), Washington Commanders at Houston Texans

Heinicke is a very serviceable NFL QB, and he has a clear rapport with Terry McLaurin that Carson Wentz clearly does not have. Since Heinicke took over the starting job in Week 7, McLaurin’s lines read: 5/73/1, 6/113/0, 5/56/0, 8/128/0. He’s cleared the 18 DKFP threshold three times in four games, including his 23.8 DKFP performance last week against the Eagles. In six weeks with Wentz, he hit that mark just once.

This week the spot could not be any cleaner, as he faces the worst overall defense in the NFL, although I’m sure the Lions would have something to say about that. The Texans actually have not been getting completely gashed by wide receievers since their run defense is so bad, but do not be fooled. They rank dead last in the NFL in yards per reception allowed to the position. McLaurin could absolutely go off this week, which would very likely bring Heinicke along for the ride, and at his $5,300 price tag you don’t need a huge score to pay off value.

2. Justin Fields ($7,600) / Darnell Mooney ($5,400), Chicago Bears at Atlanta Falcons

Fields has turned into a complete superstar in about one month’s time. He yet again posted a huge day on the ground last week, rushing for 147 yards and two touchdowns, while also throwing for another two. It was his second straight week clearing at least 43 DKFP, and his fourth straight going over 24. He’s absolutely locked in right now, and arguably has the highest floor/ceiling combo of any QB in the league.

We have yet to see Darnell Mooney completely smash in one of these Fields’ masterpieces, as the aerial production has largely gone to Cole Kmet, but it is coming. This week the Bears head to Atlanta to play the Falcons in the dome, a team that ranks dead last in DKFP allowed to opposing wideouts. Mooney is still one of the cheapest WR1’s in the league at just $5,400, so if he goes for 20 this week while Fields goes off again, you’re going to find yourself atop the GPP leaderboards.

1. Kirk Cousins ($6,100) / Justin Jefferson ($9,100), Minnesota Vikings vs. Dallas Cowboys

Jefferson has established himself as arguably the best wide receiver in the NFL, and I don’t think too many would push back on that. He went absolutely bananas on the Bills last week, hauling in 10 balls for 193 yards and a touchdown, including maybe the catch of the season late in the fourth quarter. Adam Thielen has clearly taken a step back in production, while K.J. Osborn is nothing more than a WR3. Even with the addition of T.J. Hockenson, Jefferson will continue to dominate the target share in Minnesota.

The spot this week on paper seems a bit stingy, as the Cowboys on the whole have a strong defense, but we are talking about the same team that just got torched by Christian Watson last week for 4/107/3. The Bills also had a great secondary, and look what Jefferson just did to them. For whatever reason, he continues to go overlooked in GPPs on DraftKings, but that trend is likely over with his dominant performance last week.

This Cowboys/Vikings game currently has the second highest total on the slate, and Kirk Cousins has posted 40 and 50 pass attempts each of the past two weeks. If there are fireworks in this game, this stack will for sure be the catalyst. Run it back with CeeDee Lamb ($7,500) on the other side and you’re cooking.

