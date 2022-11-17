Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Lineup Strategy for Clippers vs. Pistons Showdown on November 17

There are only three games in the NBA on Thursday, each of which will be played on the West Coast. One of them is a matchup between the Los Angeles Clippers and Detroit Pistons that will be impacted by injuries. This game is also the featured Showdown contest on DraftKings, so let’s discuss some players to consider for your lineups.

Captain’s Picks

Paul George ($17,700 CP): The Clippers already know they will play this game without Kawhi Leonard (knee) and Luke Kennard (calf; $4,800) is listed as doubtful. George also finds himself on the injury report, listed as questionable with a hand injury. If he is able to play, he’s the top option for the Captain’s Pick. He’s been carrying the team with Leonard out, averaging 27.3 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.7 steals and 3.1 3-pointers over the past nine games. During that span, he’s shot 49.7 percent from the field, including 38.9 percent from behind the arc.

Jaden Ivey ($12,600 CP): The Pistons will also be missing a star for this game with Cade Cunningham (lower leg) out. With him out for the past three games, Ivey has averaged 19.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.7 3-pointers. This isn’t a great matchup with the Clippers having the second-best defensive rating in the league, but Ivey’s expanded role with Cunningham out still makes him a great choice.

UTIL Plays

Ivica Zubac ($7,800): Zubac is quietly putting together what might be the best season of his career. He’s usually received limited playing time, never averaging more than 24 minutes per game in a season for his career. However, he has logged 31 minutes per game this season with the Clippers having little depth behind him at center. He has turned that into averages of 10.0 points, 10.6 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game. Even with Isaiah Stewart (toe) out, the Pistons have size up front, so Zubac should remain in an expanded role.

Bojan Bogdanovic ($7,400): Bogdanovic has been one of the leaders of the Pistons’ scoring attack, providing 20.1 points and 2.8 3-pointers per game. He’s shooting 50 percent from the field, including 41.6 percent from behind the arc. The problem is, he doesn’t provide much in the way of rebounds, assists or defensive stats. That makes him a better option for a utility spot, rather than the Captain’s Pick.

Norman Powell ($4,600): The Clippers’ depth has had a negative impact on Powell’s production. He’s only logged 25 minutes per game, leaving him with a modest average of 11.8 points per game. Still, he has scored at least 22.8 DKFP in four of the past five games. Also, the Pistons have the worst defensive rating in the league. If George sits out, then Powell almost becomes a must for DFS. Even if George plays, Powell can provide value at this salary.

Fades

Marvin Bagley III ($7,200): Bagley missed the first 13 games of the season with an injury and was eased back into action by playing 17 minutes off the bench in his return. That role turned out to be short-lived, with him starting and playing 29 minutes the next game against the Raptors. With Stewart out, Bagley should be locked into a starting role. Still, this is a hefty salary for a player who has struggled to provide consistent production throughout his career. It might be best to look elsewhere.

THE OUTCOME

The potential outcome for this game could swing significantly based on George’s status. If he plays, this could be a laugher in favor of the Clippers. If he sits, the Pistons might be able to keep things close. However, it’s important to note that the Pistons are 0-7 on the road. Regardless if George plays or not, look for the Clippers to emerge with a victory.

Final Score: Clippers 115, Pistons 104

