NBA Betting, Fantasy Advice: DraftKings Basketball DFS Picks, Predictions, Odds for November 18

The NBA Cheat Sheet provides an in-depth look at Friday’s 11-game NBA slate, featuring DraftKings DFS and Sportsbook picks.
Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $500K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st]
Key Injuries to Monitor
Miami Heat
- Jimmy Butler (knee) — OUT
- Bam Adebayo (knee) — Doubtful
Charlotte Hornets
- Gordon Hayward (shoulder) — Doubtful
Cleveland Cavaliers
- Jarrett Allen (illness) — Questionable
Milwaukee Bucks
- Jrue Holiday (ankle) — Questionable
Houston Rockets
- Kevin Porter Jr. (back) — Questionable
Boston Celtics
- Marcus Smart (ankle) — Questionable
New Orleans Pelicans
- Zion Williamson (foot) — Questionable
Denver Nuggets
- Aaron Gordon (illness) — Questionable
Phoenix Suns
- Chris Paul (heel) — Questionable
New York Knicks
- Mitchell Robinson (knee) — Doubtful
Los Angeles Lakers
- LeBron James (abductor) — Questionable
Favorite Pick Against the Spread
Celtics (-2.5) at Pelicans
The Celtics are a force of nature right now. Without three of their best players — Rob Williams, Marcus Smart, and Malcolm Brogdon — Boston cruised against the Hawks on Wednesday. Tonight, the Celtics should get most of their regular contributors back in action.
The Pelicans, on the other hand, could still be without Zion Williamson as we await word on his availability. With Zion, it would still be an incredibly tough matchup for New Orleans. Without him, I don’t think the Pels stand a chance. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have emerged as the best duo in the NBA, and Boston finally has that elusive depth they’ve been chasing for years. I expect the Celtics to cruise to their ninth straight win tonight.
Place your NBA bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.
Favorite Player Prop
Luka Doncic Over 41.5 Points & Rebounds
I’ve stayed away from Luka props over the last week or so, making sure he had absolutely snapped out of his cold streak before picking them again.
Well, it’s safe to say he’s back.
Doncic has cleared this number easily in back-to-back games, hitting it with points alone against the Trail Blazers on November 12. Tonight, Dallas faces the Jokic-less Nuggets, who are subpar defensively against guards. Luka should stay hot and see a ridiculously high usage rate once again.
Favorite Value Play
Grizzlies PF Santi Aldama ($5,000) vs. Thunder
Aldama has quietly carved out a significant role for himself in this Grizzlies offense as of late. The 21-year-old has scored 20-plus fantasy points in three straight games, taking advantage of the opportunity created by Desmond Bane’s injury.
Tonight, Aldama and Memphis take on the Thunder, who rank 27th in fantasy points allowed to big men. There are quite a few stars in this matchup, but you’ll likely get the most bang for your buck with Aldama.
Favorite Stud
76ers C Joel Embiid ($11,300) vs. Bucks
He scored 100 fantasy points last game.
One. Hundred. Points. Need I say more?
When you factor that into the equation, along with the fact that Embiid isn’t even one of the three most expensive players on tonight’s slate, this becomes a no-brainer.
