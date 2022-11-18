NBA Betting, Fantasy Advice: DraftKings Basketball DFS Picks, Predictions, Odds for November 18

The NBA Cheat Sheet provides an in-depth look at Friday’s 11-game NBA slate, featuring DraftKings DFS and Sportsbook picks.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $500K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st]

Key Injuries to Monitor

Miami Heat

Jimmy Butler (knee) — OUT

Bam Adebayo (knee) — Doubtful

Charlotte Hornets

Gordon Hayward (shoulder) — Doubtful

Cleveland Cavaliers

Jarrett Allen (illness) — Questionable

Milwaukee Bucks

Jrue Holiday (ankle) — Questionable

Houston Rockets

Kevin Porter Jr. (back) — Questionable

Boston Celtics

Marcus Smart (ankle) — Questionable

New Orleans Pelicans

Zion Williamson (foot) — Questionable

Denver Nuggets

Aaron Gordon (illness) — Questionable

Phoenix Suns

Chris Paul (heel) — Questionable

New York Knicks

Mitchell Robinson (knee) — Doubtful

Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James (abductor) — Questionable

Favorite Pick Against the Spread

Celtics (-2.5) at Pelicans

The Celtics are a force of nature right now. Without three of their best players — Rob Williams, Marcus Smart, and Malcolm Brogdon — Boston cruised against the Hawks on Wednesday. Tonight, the Celtics should get most of their regular contributors back in action.

The Pelicans, on the other hand, could still be without Zion Williamson as we await word on his availability. With Zion, it would still be an incredibly tough matchup for New Orleans. Without him, I don’t think the Pels stand a chance. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have emerged as the best duo in the NBA, and Boston finally has that elusive depth they’ve been chasing for years. I expect the Celtics to cruise to their ninth straight win tonight.

Place your NBA bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Favorite Player Prop

Luka Doncic Over 41.5 Points & Rebounds

I’ve stayed away from Luka props over the last week or so, making sure he had absolutely snapped out of his cold streak before picking them again.

Well, it’s safe to say he’s back.

Doncic has cleared this number easily in back-to-back games, hitting it with points alone against the Trail Blazers on November 12. Tonight, Dallas faces the Jokic-less Nuggets, who are subpar defensively against guards. Luka should stay hot and see a ridiculously high usage rate once again.

Favorite Value Play

Grizzlies PF Santi Aldama ($5,000) vs. Thunder

Aldama has quietly carved out a significant role for himself in this Grizzlies offense as of late. The 21-year-old has scored 20-plus fantasy points in three straight games, taking advantage of the opportunity created by Desmond Bane’s injury.

Tonight, Aldama and Memphis take on the Thunder, who rank 27th in fantasy points allowed to big men. There are quite a few stars in this matchup, but you’ll likely get the most bang for your buck with Aldama.

Favorite Stud

76ers C Joel Embiid ($11,300) vs. Bucks

He scored 100 fantasy points last game.

One. Hundred. Points. Need I say more?

When you factor that into the equation, along with the fact that Embiid isn’t even one of the three most expensive players on tonight’s slate, this becomes a no-brainer.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $500K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st]

Place your NBA bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.