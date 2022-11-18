Fantasy Football Picks: Top DraftKings NFL DFS Value Plays for Week 11

We can all figure out who the studs are on a football slate. No one has to go out of their way to tell you to play Patrick Mahomes or Josh Allen on a particular slate. What really takes the effort is combing through the player pool and figuring out who are some of the best values on the board ahead of the Sunday slate. That’s what we’ll do in this piece each and every week. I’ll help you save some salary while hopefully not skimping on the fantasy production.

Let’s get into some of the best value plays at each position for the Week 11 main slate on DraftKings.

Quarterback

Daniel Jones, New York Giants vs. Detroit Lions, $5,700 — This seems like a tough week for value quarterbacks. If you go in the low $5K range, we’re talking names like Andy Dalton, Daivs Mills, Matt Ryan; no one I really want to use. If we go up a bit to $5,700, Jones is the first guy that checks off the right boxes. He has a great matchup against arguably the worst secondary in the league with the Lions. Opposing receivers are averaging 14 YPR against them and 38.3 DKFP. Opposing quarterbacks are completing 66% of their pass attempts and have run for the second-most rushing yards. With Jones running for over 40 per game, this should be a great spot for him.

While Jones has been one of the most pressured quarterbacks in the league, he may not feel much on Sunday. Sure, he’s been under pressure on 44.5% of his dropbacks but it’s when he’s working with a clean pocket that his number really excel. When he’s being protected, Jones is averaging seven yards per pass attempt, a 71.3% completion rate and an 81.4% adjusted completion percentage. Five of his eight passing touchdowns have also come with a clean pocket. In a game that could feature plenty of back and forth, Jones could easily outplay his salary.

Other Option – Kenny Pickett ($5,300) vs. CIN

Running Back

Brian Robinson, Washington Commanders at Houston Texans $5,300 — Going up against the worst run defense in the league, this is a CAKE matchup for Robinson. Antonio Gibson ($5,600) is going to draw plenty of attention for lineups as well, especially since he’ll get targets, but I like this matchup just as much for Robinson. With the Commanders being favorites in this game, I’m siding with Robinson, as I don’t believe they’ll need to be targeting Gibson in a positive game script. Robinson set new season-highs in both his carries (26) and rushing yards (86) while playing on 52% of their snaps. The Texans have allowed opposing backs to completely go off on the ground, which is why the 34 DKFP per game is the highest in the league. Both running backs are going to be popular but I expect Gibson to carry the higher ownership because of his PPR upside. Nonetheless, I’m on the Commanders side to win, so I’m looking at a game with Robinson seeing the bulk of the work.

Other Options – Antonio Gibson ($5,600) vs. HOU

Wide Receiver

Ben Skowronek, Los Angeles Rams at New Orleans Saints, $3,900 — Despite seeing a $600 increase in his salary from Week 10, Skowronek is still a great value for Week 11 against the Saints. With Cooper Kupp out of the mix, Skowronek should see one of the biggest jumps amongst the Rams receivers. He’s been involved quite a bit already, even when Kupp was active. Even though he’s averaging just over four targets per game, he’s seen five or more in four of his nine games. He should line up all over the field, as evidenced by his snaps before Kupp was out. Skowronek lined up 39% of the time in the slot and 40% of the time out wide. With top corner Marshon Lattimore expected to miss this week's game, Skowronek is a great option to pay down with at this position.

Other Options – Donovan Peoples-Pope ($4,600) at BUF

Tight End

Hayden Hurst, Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, $3,500 – Hurst is usually the forgotten man in the Bengals offense, seeing as they’re loaded at wide receiver. While he doesn’t post huge games by any means, he does enough to keep himself in the conversation if you’re looking to pay down at tight end. He’s seeing over five targets per game while averaging 33 receiving yards and two touchdowns scored. Hurst has also been running a route 72% of the time, giving him ample opportunities to draw targets. If you need to pay down at this position, Hurst is certainly someone to consider.

Other Options – Cole Kmet ($4,100) at ATL

