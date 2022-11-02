NASCAR Fantasy Rankings: DFS Picks on DraftKings for NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix

The rankings below are based on a mixture of expected output and DraftKings’ NASCAR salaries for Sunday. The order is not based on the highest projected fantasy totals, but rather by the value of each driver.

The DraftKings NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix slate locks at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday.

1. Chase Elliott ($10,900) — Kyle Larson won the 2021 Championship with a fast final pit stop. Brad Keselowski lost the 2020 Championship at Phoenix with slow pit stops. Chase Elliott has the fastest entry-box-exit pit stop time this season (42.4 seconds).

2. Joey Logano ($10,500) — From 2019 to 2021, Logano had four consecutive Phoenix races with 28 hog points or more (fast-lap and laps-led points). He’ll get the Championship 4 red carpet treatment on Sunday. This is close to a lock pick.

3. Christopher Bell ($10,700) — Short, flat tracks — whether in the Cup Series or Xfinity Series — favor Christopher Bell. He is talented, has a fast JGR Toyota and is clutch.

4. Ryan Blaney ($9,100) — Short, flat tracks suit Blaney and Phoenix is no different. Like Martinsville last week, Blaney has never won at Phoenix but he’s led a lot of laps at this peculiar track in the desert — over 30 laps led in the last three and 143 in the spring 2022 race.

5. Ross Chastain ($10,400) — The Martinsville finish was spectacular, but what Chastain did was the same as cutting a corner. If it was cheating or it violated an unwritten rule, then good. In DFS NASCAR, it doesn’t matter how the drivers score as long as they score.

6. Chase Briscoe ($8,200) — His spot in the Round of 8 was controversial, but Briscoe deserves credit. He has looked great over the last two months and gives SHR a glimmer of hope. Last but not least, Briscoe won the spring race at Phoenix.

7. Denny Hamlin ($9,900) — NASCAR championships are not overrated because no one cares about them. Hamlin, Harvick and the fans gave up on caring about championships long ago. The playoffs delegitimized the honor. Only the media and networks care. Last week was painful for Hamlin, for about five minutes. Now it’s on to Phoenix, and if any non-playoff driver will race to win this weekend, it’s the driver that cares about wins and not seasonal awards.

8. Kyle Larson ($10,100) — The 2021 Cup Series Championship Race was won on the final pit stop. Larson did not have the best car, but he had the best pit crew on the final stop. Larson won’t likely win this weekend, but the winner will likely be the result of a fast pit crew.

9. Kyle Busch ($9,300) — This is it. The sun is setting on the Kyle Busch era at JGR just about how one expected. Rowdy isn’t the same Rowdy. His crew chief quit in 2020, and Busch has won three races since — Kansas, Pocono and Bristol Dirt.

10. Martin Truex Jr ($9,500) — It’s odd for Truex to be irrelevant at Phoenix, but it’s been an odd season to say the least. With only one JGR car remaining in the playoffs and one on the way out, it’s possible that Truex could receive extra attention. It’s more likely that he is going through the motions.

11. William Byron ($9,700) — He scored 12 hog points in the spring race at Phoenix. He scored 10 hog points total in the seven previous Phoenix races combined.

12. Kevin Harvick ($8,700) — Remember when Kevin Harvick was the King of the Desert? In the early days of DFS NASCAR, Harvick was a set-it-and-forget-it pick at Phoenix. Those days are long gone, but he’s been good at the short, flat tracks this season.

13. Tyler Reddick ($8,900) — Driver injuries are piling up. It’s possible that Reddick will miss the Phoenix race. If he’s good to go, then he could win. He nearly won the spring race.

14. Ty Gibbs ($5,800) — It’s unbelievable that a double-duty driver in a quasi-JGR Toyota is priced below $6,000. It’s even stranger that his last name is Gibbs. Phoenix is a very familiar race track for Ty Gibbs.

15. Todd Gilliland ($5,100) — The short, flat tracks were a strength of the rookie in the Truck Series. He won at Martinsville and nearly won at Gateway. This season, he has top-20 finishes at Phoenix and Martinsville.

