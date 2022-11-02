NBA Betting, Fantasy Advice: DraftKings Basketball DFS Picks, Predictions, Odds for November 2

The NBA Cheat Sheet provides an in-depth look at Wednesday’s 11-game NBA slate, featuring DraftKings DFS and Sportsbook picks.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $400K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st]

Key Injuries to Monitor

Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid (knee) — Questionable

Atlanta Hawks

Onyeka Okongwu (shoulder) — Questionable

Cleveland Cavaliers

Darius Garland (eye) — Questionable

Sacramento Kings

De’Aaron Fox (knee) — OUT

Charlotte Hornets

Terry Rozier (ankle) — Doubtful

Detroit Pistons

Jalen Duren (ankle) — OUT

San Antonio Spurs

Keldon Johnson (calf) — Questionable

Jeremy Sochan (illness) — Questionable

Toronto Raptors

Fred VanVleet (back) — Questionable

Otto Porter Jr. (personal reasons) — Probable

Dallas Mavericks

Christian Wood (illness) — Questionable

Memphis Grizzlies

Desmond Bane (ankle) — Questionable

Steven Adams (jaw) — Questionable

Portland Trail Blazers

Josh Hart (concussion) — Questionable

Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis (back) — Questionable

Schedule Notes

Second night of back-to-back

Chicago Bulls — Zach LaVine is expected to rest tonight.

Miami Heat — No notable rest situations.

Favorite Pick Against the Spread

Philadelphia 76ers (-6.5) vs. Wizards

I appeared on The Sweat a few days ago to break down why Philly would cover the spread in this exact matchup.

Spoiler alert: they did.

The same logic applies to Wednesday’s contest between these two teams, feel free to watch this clip for a more in-depth breakdown.

Place your NBA bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Favorite Player Prop

Jayson Tatum Over 38.5 Points, Rebounds & Assists

Sunday was the first time Tatum didn’t clear the over on his points, rebounds and assists total, but there was good reason for it. The Celtics jumped out to an early lead against Washington and never really looked back, resulting in just 27 minutes for the young superstar.

All that means is Tatum will be well-rested entering tonight’s matchup, and the 24-year-old will be looking for revenge after the Cavs torched Boston in TD Garden on Friday. Tatum should bounce back in a big way tonight.

Favorite Value Play

Kings SF/PF Harrison Barnes ($4,900) at Heat

After a slow start to the season, Barnes has rebounded in a big way. The veteran wing has scored 24-plus fantasy points in each of his last three contests, also seeing a usage rate of 17% or higher in two of those games.

That usage might not seem like a lot, but given the ball-dominant players on Sacramento’s roster, it’s a big development for Barnes. Tonight, he draws the Heat, who rank 29th in fantasy points allowed to wings. With De’Aaron Fox still sidelined, Barnes could be due for another big performance.

Favorite Stud

Clippers SG Paul George ($9,800) at Rockets

Highlighting the most expensive player on each slate was going to backfire eventually, and that’s exactly what happened with Giannis Antetokounmpo a few days ago. For what it’s worth, I do think Giannis will bounce back tonight, but I’m looking down the board for this pick.

It’s impossible to ignore Paul George, who checks in as just the seventh most expensive player on Wednesday’s slate after a ridiculous 75.25-point performance. George will look to stay hot and maintain his large usage rate with Kawhi Leonard out, and he should have no trouble doing so against the struggling Rockets.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $400K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st]

Place your NBA bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.