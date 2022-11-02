Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for November 3

Two games? All we have are two games today? I am channeling my inner Vince Lombardi and screaming, “What the hell is going on?” My wife slams open the door and yells, “What the hell is the matter with you?” Let’s look at the positive. We still have a two-game slate.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Warriors favored by 8 points in Orlando while the Nuggets are 6-point favorites in Oklahoma City. Both games have a total over 225.

Guard

Studs

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors at Orlando Magic ($9,900) – Curry has been amazing to start the season, scoring at least 30 points in six of eight games. He’s scored at least 45 DKFP in every contest with two above 60. Now he faces a Hornets team that is 10th in pace and has boosted the FPPM to point guards by 7.77%, the seventh-most generous.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets ($9,700) – In season-long category leagues, Shai is the number one player! For DFS, while he hasn’t been the top dog, he’s been pretty good, putting up over 50 DKFP in four of six games with two above 60. This game has a 229 total and the Thunder are 6-point home dogs. Shai has a 33.3% usage rate on the season and should stuff the stat sheet and provide a ton of fantasy goodies.

Value

Jalen Williams, Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets ($4,700) – Williams was inactive for four games due to an orbital bone fracture. He returned on Saturday and balled out, playing 27 minutes and putting up 13 points, three rebounds, three assists, four steals and one block. That translated to 29.75 DKFP. On Tuesday, he entered the starting lineup but only played 22 minutes and put up 10.25 DKFP. The salary has increased from $3,000 to $3,900 to $4,700, so I’m not crazy about the situation. That said, the upside is there since he can stuff the stat sheet and contribute in so many areas.

Forward

Studs

Michael Porter Jr., Denver Nuggets at Oklahoma City Thunder ($6,500) – Porter has a 23.3% usage rate on the season and is averaging 13.5 shots per game. He’s gone for over 30 DKFP in four of six games with a high of 43.25. The Thunder boost scoring by 6.25% and rebounds by 18.24% to small forwards. He’s too big and strong for whoever the Thunder will have him matched up with.

Bol Bol, Orlando Magic vs. Golden State Warriors ($6,200) – What a ride for Bol Bol so far this season. He played 18 minutes in the opener and put up 18.5 DKFP at $3,000. It took four games to get above $4,000 and here we are after eight games. He has started the last two games and played 31 and 30 minutes. With all of the injuries and stellar play from Bol Bol, I don’t see why anything would change with his situation. He’s double-doubled in both starts and blocked four and three shots. On the season, he’s averaging 1.17 DKFP per minute and put up 36.5 and 36.25 DKFP in the last two games.

Value

Ousmane Dieng, Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets ($3,100) – The floor is low with Dieng, as he can score fewer than 5 DKFP, something he’s done in two of the last three games. That said, he’s also played 17 and 23 minutes in two of the last four contests and put up 16.5 and 23 DKFP. Moses Moody ($3,300) is only $200 more expensive and has a higher floor but Dieng provides a little more punch.

Center

Studs

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets at Oklahoma City Thunder ($11,400) – Jokic averages a ridiculous 1.76 DKFP per minute. He has the highest floor/ceiling combo on the slate by a wide margin. On short slates, raw points matter but he’s the only player priced above $10,000, so decisions will have to be made.

Value

Aleksej Pokusevski, Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets ($4,600) – Pokusevski had a really good offseason, as the game seemed to have slowed down for him and he exhibited his all-around abilities. Once the season started, though, his production and playing time have been all over the map. He played 25 minutes in the opener and put up 26.25 DKFP, but then played 12, 13 and 17 minutes, exceeding 10 DKFP only once. Over the last three games, though, he’s played 26, 24 and 31 minutes, producing 28.5, 16.5 and 38.75 DKFP. That kind of upside is unmatched in this price range.

