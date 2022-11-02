Fantasy Football QB-WR Stacks: Top DraftKings NFL DFS Quarterback-Wide Receiver Picks for Week 9

Here are my four favorite NFL QB-WR stacks for the main DraftKings fantasy football slate for Week 9.

The concept behind stacking a QB with his WR is simple: Both players benefit from each completion, doubling the value of that play for your DraftKings fantasy football lineup. With the significance of stacking in mind, this article aims to highlight the best stacking options for Sunday’s main slate.

4. Aaron Rodgers ($5,900) / Allen Lazard ($6,000), Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions

This is it for Rodgers and the Packers, after dropping another game on Sunday night to the Bills. Green Bay now sits at 3-5 on the season and are on the brink of playing themselves out of playoff contention. Thankfully, the Detroit pass defense might just be the elixir needed to get the Packers season back on track.

Last week Tua Tagovailoa put up a whopping 382 yards and three touchdowns on just 36 attempts on this Lions secondary. Both Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle went nuclear, posting a combined 20 catches for 294 yards and three touchdowns. The Lions now rank 30th in DK points allowed to opposing QBs and 29th in DK points allowed to opposing wide receievers. Green Bay has the third highest implied team total on the Week 9 main slate at 26.5.

A-Rod is as cheap as we have maybe ever seen at just $5,900, and Lazard, who is still questionable to play with a shoulder issue, is only $6,000. Lazard has been Rodgers’ go to guy this season, and it’s translated to the box score as he’s scored at least 11.5 DK points in all but one game on the year. If he suits up, this stack is in a complete smash spot. If for whatever reason Lazard sits out another game, plug rookie Romeo Doubs ($5,300) to this spot. Doubs looked great last week, catching a highlight reel touchdown against an elite Buffalo pass defense.

3. Tua Tagovailoa ($6,700) / Tyreek Hill ($8,500), Miami Dolphins at Chicago Bears

I mentioned above how dominant this stack was a week ago, and I very much like that to continue into this week against a Bears defense that just gave up 42 offensive points to the Cowboys. A lot of that production came on the ground via Tony Pollard, but Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb both had success through the air as well, and simply were not needed in the second half with the game largely in hand.

Miami still sits seventh in the NFL in pass play percentage, and Hill has now seen at least 13 targets in four of his past five games. The volume he’s getting right now is absurd and he’s winning in all areas of the field. Hill is appropriately priced at $8,500, but Tagovailoa we can still get a bit of a discount on at just $6,700. Miami has a very healthy 25.25 implied team total, even on the road. When this stack hits its ceiling you simply cannot win money without it.

2. Kyler Murray ($7,400) / DeAndre Hopkins ($7,900), Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks

Hopkins has come back and absolutely dominated the target share in Arizona, and looked phenomenal while doing so. In two games, he’s caught 22-of-25 targets for 262 yards and a touchdown. It’s like he never left. It’s also no surprise that Kyler Murray set his season high in passing yardage last week with Hopkins back in the fold.

Seattle has suddenly looked capable on defense, but have still allowed the 10th most DK points to opposing signal callers, and we know with the way Murray is locked onto D-Hop right now, there’s simply no stopping this connection. Continuing with an earlier theme, the Cardinals have the third highest implied team total on the slate at 25.75. We have seen games in the dome in Arizona shoot out multiple times before, and with the way Geno Smith and the Seattle offense has looked this season, I would expect some fireworks in this game.

1. Josh Allen ($8,500) / Stefon Diggs ($8,400), Buffalo Bills at New York Jets

Obviously in the top spot we go back to the best QB-WR duo in the NFL right now. Even against a strong Packers defense last week this stack played well, with Stefon Diggs having the bigger game of the two, posting a 6/108/1 line. Allen made some unusual mistakes with a pair of interceptions, but I would not expect that theme to continue.

The Jets have been pretty good on defense to start the year, but this will be a step up in weight class for them, with the second highest scoring offense in the NFL coming to town. Buffalo has the highest implied team total on the slate, and we know that no quarterback accounts for more of his team’s offensive production than does Josh Allen.

Diggs has gone over 100 yards in three straight games and in five of the seven games Buffalo has played this season, while Allen failed to go over 30 DK points for just the second time this season last week. Off a subpar offensive performance against the Packers, and with the new addition of Nyheim Hines at the trade deadline, expect Buffalo to be the well oiled machine we’ve come to expect from them.

