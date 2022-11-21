NBA Betting, Fantasy Advice: DraftKings Basketball DFS Picks, Predictions, Odds for November 21

The NBA Cheat Sheet provides an in-depth look at Monday’s 8-game NBA slate, featuring DraftKings DFS and Sportsbook picks.

Key Injuries to Monitor

Orlando Magic

Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) — Questionable

Los Angeles Clippers

Paul George (knee) — Questionable

Favorite Pick Against the Spread

Celtics (-6) at Bulls

10 in a row for the Celtics.

Boston has been playing immaculate basketball as of late, winning in a variety of impressive ways. Jayson Tatum has emerged as one of the top MVP candidates this year, but even when he doesn’t play well the Celtics have been able to win.

Boston’s overwhelming depth is a puzzle opposing teams simply haven’t been able to crack. The bench unit of Malcolm Brogdon, Derrick White, Sam Hauser, Grant Williams and Luke Kornet might actually be better than some starting offenses in the league right now.

While the Bulls aren’t one of those teams, they’ve been in a ridiculous slump lately. Chicago has dropped four straight games, and I don’t love their chances of bouncing back against the best team in the NBA.

Favorite Player Prop

Anfernee Simons Over 29.5 Points & Assists at Bucks

Simons has been fantastic playing alongside Damian Lillard this season, but the 23-year-old takes his game to another level with Lillard is out.

In three games without the superstar in Portland’s lineup this year, Simons has averaged 28 points, seven assists and nearly four rebounds. His usage rate should jump well over 30% tonight against the Bucks as he becomes the Blazers’ primary playmaker. While I do expect Milwaukee to take care of business and win this game, Simons should still put up great individual numbers.

Favorite Value Play

Thunder SF/PF Lu Dort ($5,100) vs. Knicks

It really feels like we’re getting a bit of a discount with Dort, who has once again been a consistent producer in Oklahoma City’s offense. The 23-year-old has racked up 26-plus fantasy points in five of his last six. While all of the attention has (rightfully) been on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Dort has quietly played very well.

Tonight, the Thunder face the Knicks, who rank 19th in fantasy points allowed to wings. You’re looking at a potentially strong return on investment with Dort.

Favorite Stud

Celtics SG/SF Jaylen Brown ($8,500) at Bulls

It’s not often your favorite DFS “stud” is below $9,000, but that’s the case tonight.

I really like Boston’s matchup against the Bulls, who rank dead last in fantasy points allowed to wings. That being said, Jayson Tatum has cooled off a bit as of late, scoring fewer than 44 points in each of his last two games.

Brown, on the other hand, is coming off a huge 53.50-point performance against the Pelicans. He has also seen a usage rate of 34% or higher in back-to-back games. I’ll ride the hot hand in Boston’s offense and save over $2,000 by choosing Brown over Tatum.

