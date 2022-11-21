2022 Fantasy Football Rankings — NFL Week 12 Waiver Wire Pickups, Injuries, RB Snaps

Pat Mayo recaps Week 11 in the NFL with Tim Anderson and Garion Thorne, going over the injuries, best moments and previewing Week 12.

2022 Week 12 Waiver Wire: Notes

All players must be less than 50% owned in fantasy leagues

1 ⁄ 2 PPR Scoring

⁄ PPR Scoring Bye Weeks: NONE

2022 Week 12 Waiver Wire Pickups: RB

Samaje Perine Isiah Pacheco Gus Edwards Latavius Murray Kyren Williams Kenyan Drake Alexander Mattison Matt Breida Isaiah Spiller Jerick McKinnon Keaontay Ingram Jaylen Warren James Cook Kenneth Gainwell Chuba Hubbard

2022 Week 12 Waiver Wire Pickups: WR

Donovan Peoples-Jones Darius Slayton Treylon Burks DeMarcus Robinson Skyy Moore Van Jefferson Nico Collins Justin Watson Zay Jones Jameson Williams Odell Beckham Jr. Richie James Terrace Marshall Jr. Isaiah McKenzie Alec Pierce Quez Watkins Jahan Dotson

2022 Week 12 Waiver Wire Pickups: TE

Foster Moreau Greg Dulcich Evan Engram Juwan Johnson Austin Hooper Dawson Knox Logan Thomas Trey McBride Isaiah Likely Robert Tonyan

2022 Week 12 Waiver Wire Pickups: QB Streams

Taylor Heinicke vs ATL Ryan Tannehill vs CIN Jimmy Garoppolo vs NO Marcus Mariota at WAS Jared Goff vs BUF Bryce Perkins at KC

2022 Week 12 Waiver Wire Pickups: D/ST Streams

MIA vs HOU WAS vs ATL KC vs LAR SEA vs LV CHI at NYJ

2022 Week 12 Waiver Wire: W11 RB Snap Share Leaders

Najee Harris 93% Josh Jacobs 82% David Montgomery 79%

