DraftKings and Meadowlark Media Launch The Most Important Thing with Ashlyn & Ali on November 22

DraftKings and Meadowlark Media are teaming up with former U.S. Women’s World Cup team members Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger for The Most Important Thing with Ashlyn and Ali, a 10-part limited video and audio series launching on November 22.

As part of our #WorldCup programming, Meadowlark and #DraftKings are launching a 10-part series co-hosted by Women’s FIFA World Cup champions, @Ashlyn_Harris and @alikrieger! Debuting on the @DraftKings YouTube channel and all podcast platforms 11/22! pic.twitter.com/4v8H04dcSs — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) November 21, 2022

Ashlyn and Ali will discuss the most important topics in the world of soccer. The two-time Women’s FIFA World Cup champions will offer their unique perspectives on the big news of the day and dive deep into the subtleties of the sport. Harris is a two-time CONCACAF champion and the 2016 NWSL Goalkeeper of the Year. Krieger is a UEFA Champions League champion in 2008 and a two-time Algarve Cup champion. Ashlyn and Ali are married with two children and most recently played together for the New Jersey/New York Gotham FC.

“Ali and I couldn’t be more excited to debut ‘The Most Important Thing’ in coordination with DraftKings and Meadowlark,” Harris said. “We look forward to sharing honest and raw viewpoints based on our experience as players, insights on what it’s like competing on the world’s biggest stage and providing detailed player analysis that is deeper than what the fan at home sees on the screen.”

“There is so much excitement right now around the game of soccer both nationally and internationally but there is so much more that goes into the World Cup than the game itself,” Krieger said. “The preparation, the connections between teammates, and representing your country, it’s all there. I can’t wait to share my fundamental knowledge of the game with avid and casual fans alike.”

The first episode will drop on November 22, followed by the second episode on November 26 and the third episode on November 30 with more episodes to come.

The Most Important Thing with Ashlyn & Ali can be found exclusively in video on the DraftKings YouTube channel and will be available in audio via Apple Podcasts, Spotify and wherever you listen to podcasts.

Place your bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.