NFL Week 12 RB Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | Pat Mayo 2022 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo Geoff Fienberg and Tim Anderson go game-by-game and make their 2022 NFL Thanksgiving Picks against the Spread while providing their Thanksgiving NFL game previews. Plus, a mini Cust Corner about the best Thanksgiving movies.

Week 12 Rankings — Thanksgiving Game Picks | RB | WR | TE | QB | DST

Week 12 — Waiver Wire | Week 11 Recap | Injuries | RB Snaps | Projections

How to Use DK Tools — Optimizer | Game Sims | Player vs Player Compare

Podcasts — YouTube | Apple | Spotify | Insta | Google | Twitter | E-Mail

Fantasy Football 2022 Week 12 RB Rankings (1/2 PPR)

Customizable Projections | Advanced Stats | How to Use DraftKings Tools

Austin Ekeler Derrick Henry Saquon Barkley Josh Jacobs Christian McCaffrey Ken Walker Jonathan Taylor Nick Chubb Travis Etienne Dalvin Cook Alvin Kamara David Montgomery James Conner Dameon Pierce Rhamondre Stevenson Tony Pollard Najee Harris Jeff Wilson Devin Singletary Aaron Jones Antonio Gibson Jamaal Williams Ezekiel Elliott Samaje Perine Miles Sanders Rachaad White Isaiah Pacheco Leonard Fournette D’Onta Foreman Raheem Mostert Michael Carter Elijah Mitchell Latavius Murray A.J. Dillon Damien Harris Gus Edwards D’Andre Swift Kareem Hunt Kyren Williams Cordarrelle Patterson James Robinson Kenyan Drake Brian Robinson Dontrell Hilliard James Cook Tyler Allgeier Jerick McKinnon Cam Akers Kenneth Gainwell Chuba Hubbard JaMycal Hasty Travis Homer Keaontay Ingram Ameer Abdullah Isaiah Spiller Darrell Henderson Nyheim Hines Caleb Huntley Matt Breida DeeJay Dallas Justin Jackson Boston Scott Alexander Mattison Sony Michel Rex Burkhead Dwayne Washington Zack Moss Ronnie Rivers Josh Kelley Malcolm Brown Dare Ogunbowale Brandon Bolden

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

For sports betting, head over to DraftKings Sportsbook or download the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2022 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and was a finalist for three FSWA Awards (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 24 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.

Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Sports Betting, Daily Fantasy, and Traditional Season Long Fantasy).

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.