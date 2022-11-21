 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NFL Week 12 RB Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | Pat Mayo 2022 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo reveals his 2022 Week 12 RB rankings, starts, sits and streams for fantasy football.

By Pat Mayo

Pat Mayo Geoff Fienberg and Tim Anderson go game-by-game and make their 2022 NFL Thanksgiving Picks against the Spread while providing their Thanksgiving NFL game previews. Plus, a mini Cust Corner about the best Thanksgiving movies.

Week 12 Injury List, RB Snaps, Team Notes

Week 12 RankingsThanksgiving Game Picks | RB | WR | TE | QB | DST

Week 12Waiver Wire | Week 11 Recap | Injuries | RB Snaps | Projections

GET DIRECT LINK TO RAKE FREE PME DK CONTEST

How to Use DK Tools — Optimizer | Game Sims | Player vs Player Compare

Podcasts — YouTube | Apple | Spotify | Insta | Google | Twitter | E-Mail

Fantasy Football 2022 Week 12 RB Rankings (1/2 PPR)

Customizable Projections | Advanced Stats | How to Use DraftKings Tools

  1. Austin Ekeler
  2. Derrick Henry
  3. Saquon Barkley
  4. Josh Jacobs
  5. Christian McCaffrey
  6. Ken Walker
  7. Jonathan Taylor
  8. Nick Chubb
  9. Travis Etienne
  10. Dalvin Cook
  11. Alvin Kamara
  12. David Montgomery
  13. James Conner
  14. Dameon Pierce
  15. Rhamondre Stevenson
  16. Tony Pollard
  17. Najee Harris
  18. Jeff Wilson
  19. Devin Singletary
  20. Aaron Jones
  21. Antonio Gibson
  22. Jamaal Williams
  23. Ezekiel Elliott
  24. Samaje Perine
  25. Miles Sanders
  26. Rachaad White
  27. Isaiah Pacheco
  28. Leonard Fournette
  29. D’Onta Foreman
  30. Raheem Mostert
  31. Michael Carter
  32. Elijah Mitchell
  33. Latavius Murray
  34. A.J. Dillon
  35. Damien Harris
  36. Gus Edwards
  37. D’Andre Swift
  38. Kareem Hunt
  39. Kyren Williams
  40. Cordarrelle Patterson
  41. James Robinson
  42. Kenyan Drake
  43. Brian Robinson
  44. Dontrell Hilliard
  45. James Cook
  46. Tyler Allgeier
  47. Jerick McKinnon
  48. Cam Akers
  49. Kenneth Gainwell
  50. Chuba Hubbard
  51. JaMycal Hasty
  52. Travis Homer
  53. Keaontay Ingram
  54. Ameer Abdullah
  55. Isaiah Spiller
  56. Darrell Henderson
  57. Nyheim Hines
  58. Caleb Huntley
  59. Matt Breida
  60. DeeJay Dallas
  61. Justin Jackson
  62. Boston Scott
  63. Alexander Mattison
  64. Sony Michel
  65. Rex Burkhead
  66. Dwayne Washington
  67. Zack Moss
  68. Ronnie Rivers
  69. Josh Kelley
  70. Malcolm Brown
  71. Dare Ogunbowale
  72. Brandon Bolden

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

For sports betting, head over to DraftKings Sportsbook or download the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2022 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and was a finalist for three FSWA Awards (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 24 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.

Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Sports Betting, Daily Fantasy, and Traditional Season Long Fantasy).

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

More From DraftKings Nation