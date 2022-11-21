 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL Week 12 WR Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | Pat Mayo 2022 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo reveals his 2022 Week 12 WR rankings, starts, sits and streams for fantasy football.

By Pat Mayo

Pat Mayo Geoff Fienberg and Tim Anderson go game-by-game and make their 2022 NFL Thanksgiving Picks against the Spread while provide their Thanksgiving NFL game previews. Plus, a mini Cust Corner about the Best Thanksgiving Movies.

Week 12 Injury List, RB Snaps, Team Notes

Fantasy Football 2022 Week 12 WR Rankings (1/2 PPR)

  1. Tyreek Hill
  2. Justin Jefferson
  3. Stefon Diggs
  4. Davante Adams
  5. CeeDee Lamb
  6. DeAndre Hopkins
  7. Amon-Ra St. Brown
  8. Jaylen Waddle
  9. Chris Olave
  10. Amari Cooper
  11. Christian Kirk
  12. Michael Pittman
  13. Mike Evans
  14. A.J. Brown
  15. Tee Higgins
  16. Terry McLaurin
  17. DK Metcalf
  18. Tyler Lockett
  19. Rondale Moore
  20. Chris Godwin
  21. Gabriel Davis
  22. Deebo Samuel
  23. Keenan Allen
  24. George Pickens
  25. Donovan Peoples-Jones
  26. Brandon Aiyuk
  27. Jakobi Meyers
  28. Garrett Wilson
  29. Courtland Sutton
  30. Josh Palmer
  31. Demarcus Robinson
  32. Diontae Johnson
  33. Tyler Boyd
  34. DeVonta Smith
  35. Christian Watson
  36. Darius Slayton
  37. Darnell Mooney
  38. Allen Lazard
  39. Parris Campbell
  40. Drake London
  41. Nico Collins
  42. Mack Hollins
  43. Treylon Burks
  44. Curtis Samuel
  45. Jarvis Landry
  46. Robert Woods
  47. Davante Parker
  48. Marquez Valdes-Scantling
  49. Alec Pierce
  50. Skyy Moore
  51. Brandon Cooks
  52. D.J. Moore
  53. Kendall Hinton
  54. Devin Duvernay
  55. Zay Jones
  56. Marvin Jones
  57. Julio Jones
  58. Russell Gage
  59. Adam Thielen
  60. Juwan Jennings
  61. Allen Robinson II
  62. Kalif Raymond
  63. Terrace Marshall
  64. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
  65. K.J. Osborn
  66. Jahan Dotson
  67. Isaiah McKenzie
  68. D.J. Chark
  69. Van Jefferson
  70. Sammy Watkins
  71. Elijah Moore
  72. Braxton Berrios
  73. Noah Brown
  74. Philip Dorsett
  75. Chris Moore
  76. Ben Skowronek
  77. Dee Eskridge
  78. Marquise Goodwin
  79. Marcus Johnson
  80. Chase Claypool
  81. Damiere Byrd
  82. Tyquan Thornton
  83. Laviska Shenault
  84. DeSean Jackson
  85. Olamide Zaccheaus
  86. Tre’Quan Smith
  87. Rashid Shaheed
  88. Sammy Watkins
  89. Robbie Anderson

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2022 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and was a finalist for three FSWA Awards (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 24 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.

Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Sports Betting, Daily Fantasy, and Traditional Season Long Fantasy).

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

