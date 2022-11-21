 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NFL Week 12 QB Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | Pat Mayo 2022 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo reveals his 2022 Week 12 QB rankings, starts, sits and streams for fantasy football.

By Pat Mayo

Pat Mayo, Geoff Fienberg and Tim Anderson go game-by-game and make their 2022 NFL Thanksgiving Picks against the Spread while providing their Thanksgiving NFL game previews. Plus, a mini Cust Corner about the best Thanksgiving movies.

Week 12 Injury List, RB Snaps, Team Notes

Fantasy Football 2022 Week 12 QB Rankings (1/2 PPR)

  1. Patrick Mahomes
  2. Jalen Hurts
  3. Josh Allen
  4. Tua Tagovailoa
  5. Justin Herbert
  6. Lamar Jackson
  7. Tom Brady
  8. Geno Smith
  9. Kyler Murray
  10. Taylor Heinicke
  11. Dak Prescott
  12. Justin Fields
  13. Joe Burrow
  14. Daniel Jones
  15. Kirk Cousins
  16. Jimmy Garoppolo
  17. Trevor Lawrence
  18. Ryan Tannehill
  19. Kenny Pickett
  20. Matt Ryan
  21. Jared Goff
  22. Marcus Mariota
  23. Russell Wilson
  24. Matt Ryan
  25. Jacoby Brissett
  26. Derek Carr
  27. Aaron Rodgers
  28. Mac Jones
  29. Andy Dalton
  30. Davis Mills
  31. Zach Wilson
  32. Baker Mayfield

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2022 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and was a finalist for three FSWA Awards (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 24 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.

Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Sports Betting, Daily Fantasy, and Traditional Season Long Fantasy).

