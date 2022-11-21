 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL Week 12 TE and DST Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | Pat Mayo 2022 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo reveals his 2022 Week 12 TE and DST rankings, starts, sits and streams for fantasy football.

By Pat Mayo

Pat Mayo Geoff Fienberg and Tim Anderson go game-by-game and make their 2022 NFL Thanksgiving Picks against the Spread while provide their Thanksgiving NFL game previews. Plus, a mini Cust Corner about the Best Thanksgiving Movies.

Week 12 Injury List, RB Snaps, Team Notes

Fantasy Football 2022 Week 12 TE Rankings (1/2 PPR)

  1. Travis Kelce
  2. Mark Andrews
  3. TJ Hockenson
  4. Pat Freiermuth
  5. Dalton Schultz
  6. George Kittle
  7. Evan Engram
  8. Greg Dulcich
  9. Foster Moreau
  10. David Njoku
  11. Dawson Knox
  12. Cole Kmet
  13. Hayden Hurst
  14. Juwan Johnson
  15. Gerald Everett
  16. Tyler Higbee
  17. Logan Thomas
  18. Mike Gesicki
  19. Trey McBride
  20. Austin Hooper
  21. Taysom Hill
  22. Cade Otton
  23. Hunter Henry
  24. Robert Tonyan
  25. Cameron Brate
  26. Will Dissly
  27. Noah Fant
  28. Tyler Conklin
  29. Harrison Bryant
  30. Kyle Granson
  31. Isaiah Likely
  32. Jonnu Smith
  33. Tanner Hudson
  34. James Mitchell
  35. Brevin Jordan
  36. Tre McKitty
  38. Mo Alie-Cox
  39. OJ Howard

Fantasy Football 2022 Week 12 DST Rankings (1/2 PPR)

  1. DAL
  2. MIA
  3. SF
  4. NYJ
  5. WAS
  6. KC
  7. DEN
  8. NE
  9. BUF
  10. PIT
  11. IND
  12. CHI
  13. BAL
  14. SEA
  15. PHI
  16. MIN
  17. CAR
  18. ATL

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2022 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and was a finalist for three FSWA Awards (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 24 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.

Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Sports Betting, Daily Fantasy, and Traditional Season Long Fantasy).

