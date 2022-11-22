Boston Bruins DraftKings NHL Fantasy Hockey Preview: November 22 to November 28

The Bruins played three games last week and were a perfect 3-0-0, moving their record to 6-0-0 over the past two weeks. They moved to 17-2-0 on the season and sit first in the Eastern Conference with 34 points. The Bruins have the best record in the entire league, have a 9-1 record over their last 10 games, and have won seven straight games.

The Bruins started off last week well-rested and posted a 4-1 win against the Flyers. The Flyers had started to show signs of regressing even before this loss to Boston, but their goaltending again did them no favors with Carter Hart allowing four goals on 32 shots faced. This was a strange game from Boston for fantasy purposes as they dominated play but neither of their top wingers in David Pastrnak or Brad Marchand got in on the scoring. David Krejčí landed two goals (to break a nine-game goalless drought) and they also got goals from Jake DeBrusk and Tomáš Nosek. The team got the win, as they should have, but the Bruins’ studs were fantasy disappointments for a night.

The second game of the week came against the Blackhawks. The Bruins were again at home and again dominated a weaker opponent. The 6-1 win against the Blackhawks saw the Bruins fire 43 shots on net against a helpless Petr Mrázek, while also limiting Chicago to just 18 shots on net. Chicago came in ranked second to last in goals per game on the season while Boston continues to lead the NHL at 4.2 goals scored per game. This one played out as expected and Boston even got good news on the injury front as Jeremy Swayman was able to return. Swayman made his first start since November 1 and grabbed his third win on the season.

The last game of the week was Boston’s toughest as it came on the road against the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Lightning have been one of the more effective offenses in the league, ranking out ninth in goals per game this season, and they were able to manage 35 shots on net and three goals against Linus Ullmark — who gave up more than two goals for the first time in six starts. However, Andrei Vasilevskiy continued his struggles for Tampa Bay, allowing an uncharacteristic five goals on just 29 shots faced. Boston got goals from both David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand and also received multi-point efforts from Charlie McAvoy (two assists) and David Krejčí (1 goal, 1 assist), who scored for the third game in a row.

Despite the three wins, the Bruins’ big three forwards (Pastrnak, Bergeron and Marchand) had a slower week for fantasy purposes. David Krejčí was undoubtedly the star for Boston this week, landing four goals and five points. His role as the second-line center, where he’s been playing next to David Pastrnak, means he’ll continue to carry good offensive upside going forward and remains a solid value for daily fantasy purposes on DraftKings.

Top Goal Scorer: David Pastrnak, 12 goals (Patrice Bergeron is second with 9 goals)

Top Point Getter: David Pastrnak 29 pts (Hampus Lindholm is second with 18 pts)

Top Goalie: Linus Ullmark - 13-1-0, 1.96 GAA and .935 save%

Bruins upcoming schedule for the week of November 22:

Wednesday, November 23 at Florida Panthers

Friday, November 25 vs. Carolina Hurricanes

Bruins DraftKings Fantasy Preview for Upcoming Games

Injury update: Derek Forbort (IR)

Wednesday, November 23 at Florida Panthers

The Bruins have just two games on the schedule this week, but both matchups pit them against two of the strongest teams in the Eastern Conference.

Despite struggling out of the gate with a 9-8-2 record, the Florida Panthers are still a team that deserves a ton of respect as they enter this contest ranked fourth in xGF% (Expected Goals For %) and have been one of the best teams at creating chances at even strength. The Panthers’ main issues of late have been in net, where Sergei Bobrovsky and Spencer Knight have now allowed 16 goals over their last three games combined.

Considering Boston is nearly at full health and comes in with the third-best power play in the league, this will be a tough spot for the Florida goalies to turn things around. The Panthers rank just 22nd in penalty-kill efficiency, making this a great spot for the Bruins’ top six forwards to put up big nights. With Florida working through some things defensively, don’t shy away from stacking the Bruins’ big guns in your season-long or daily fantasy lineups on DraftKings.

Friday, November 25 vs. Carolina Hurricanes

The Hurricanes come into this week with a 10-5-5 record on the season and will represent the Bruins’ toughest opponent over the last couple of weeks. Carolina ranks second in the Metropolitan Division (behind the surging Devils) and also ranks second overall in xGF%. The Hurricanes are a deep team but have yet to click on all cylinders this season. Their special teams have especially lagged and they come in ranked second to last in power-play efficiency.

One thing the Hurricanes are good at is limiting opposing team chances. They’ve allowed the fewest quality scoring chances in the league this season and the sixth-fewest high-danger chances. With Boston likely to start Linus Ullmark in this spot, who has a .947 save percentage in eight home starts this season, expect a low-scoring defensive battle.

The Hurricanes dominated this matchup last season, outscoring the Bruins 16-1 in three regular-season meetings. They also ousted them in last season’s playoffs, winning a closely fought first-round series in seven games. Boston should be up for this game, but with Carolina’s defense being so tough to navigate, it could be a slow night for the Bruins’ studs in fantasy.

