Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Lineup Strategy for Suns vs. Lakers Showdown on November 22

Tuesday won’t be the busiest of nights in the NBA with only four games on the schedule. Injuries will also play a key role in several games, including the battle between the Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Lakers. This game is the featured Showdown contest on DraftKings, so let’s discuss some players to consider for your entries.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA Showdown $150K Fadeaway [$50K to 1st] (LAL vs PHX)

Captain’s Picks

Anthony Davis ($16,800 CP): The most notable injury for the Lakers is LeBron James being listed as questionable again. There haven’t been many encouraging updates since he suffered his injury, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him sit out again. Davis has been going off with James out, scoring at least 56.5 DKFP in each of the last four games.

Cameron Payne ($11,700 CP): Payne is an interesting option for those who don’t want to allocate a huge portion of their budget to the Captain’s spot. Chris Paul (heel) has already been ruled out, setting up Payne to make another start. He’s averaging 33 minutes across six games without Paul, which helped him score at least 34.3 DKFP four times. In three of those games, he scored at least 46.5 DKFP.

UTIL Plays

Devin Booker ($9,800): Not only has Booker continued to score in bunches, but he is averaging 7.2 assists over the six games since Paul was injured. That shouldn’t come as a surprise given that he averaged at least 6.5 assists in back-to-back seasons before Paul joined the Suns. He’s also a great option for the Captain’s pick, but if you deploy Payne there instead, it’s possible to squeeze, Booker, Davis and Payne all into the same lineup without having to completely punt a utility spot.

Torrey Craig ($5,400): Cameron Johnson (knee) getting hurt and Jae Crowder being away from the team after demanding a trade has left the Suns thin at forward. They have turned to Craig, who has averaged 30 minutes over the last five games. He has proven to be a capable fill-in, providing 12.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.0 steals, 1.0 blocks and 2.0 three-pointers per game during that stretch.

Damion Lee ($3,800): An under the radar injury for the Suns is Landry Shamet (concussion) being out. Add in the Paul injury and the Suns don’t have a ton of viable options behind Booker and Payne. That has resulted in more playing time for Lee, who had a difficult time finding his way onto the floor at the beginning of the season. While his numbers haven’t been off the charts in his expanded role, he has scored at least 20.0 DKFP in three of the last four games, including 30.0 DKFP against the Knicks on Sunday.

Fades

Lonnie Walker IV ($6,000): Walker has improved his efficiency, shooting 47.3 percent from the field this season. Prior to that, he had never finished a season shooting higher than 42.6 percent. However, he provides virtually nothing in the way of rebounds and assists. That has contributed to him scoring 22.3 DKFP or fewer in three of his last five games. Lee has similar upside to go along with a much cheaper salary.

THE OUTCOME

The Lakers have been awful on the road, posting an 0-5 record and allowing an average of 119.4 points per game away from home. They have won three straight games, but they were all at home and two of them came against underwhelming opponents in the Pistons and Spurs. The Suns might only be 3-3 since Paul went down, but two of their losses came by just one point each. With the expectation that James sits again, this is going to be an uphill battle for the Lakers.

Final Score: Suns 118, Lakers 107

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA Showdown $150K Fadeaway [$50K to 1st] (LAL vs PHX)

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

Place your NBA bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is mbarner51) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.