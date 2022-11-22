DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for November 22

We have a four-game slate on Tuesday. Sure, it’s unfulfilling — like if you were missing a finger and/or toe on each hand and foot. That said, you’d be grateful for having those four fingers or toes.

No teams on Tuesday’s slate played on Monday, while BKN, DEN, DET, PHI and SAC all play on Wednesday.

DraftKings Sportsbook has two games with a total of at least 225: SAC/MEM (233) and LAL/PHO (227). There are no double-digit favorites, but BKN is -8 vs. PHI and PHO is -7.5 vs. LAL. SAC/MEM has the tightest spread at two points, in favor of the Kings. Philadelphia and Memphis are home dogs.

Guard

Studs

Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Lakers ($9,300) – There are plenty of options at guard — especially in the $7,000 area — and many of those options could match the production of Booker. That said, some are very volatile and none can match the ceiling of Booker, who put up 78 DKFP two games ago. It will come down to roster construction and projected rostership numbers.

The Lakers play at the second-fastest pace and have boosted the FPPM to shooting guards by a league-leading 9.78%, so the environment and matchup are good ones.

Bones Hyland, Denver Nuggets vs. Detroit Pistons ($6,700) – Nikola Jokic has missed the last three games, and Jamal Murray has missed the last two contests. Both are doubtful for Tuesday. Hyland has had a usage rate of 33.3%, 34.1% and 34% over the last three games. He went for 34.75 and 30.5 DKFP while playing 23 and 27 minutes, respectively, then put up 46.75 DKFP in 35 minutes on Sunday despite not starting any of those contests. He’s going to huck and chuck and blow the house down regardless.

Other Options - De’Anthony Melton ($7,500), Cameron Payne ($7,100), Dillon Brooks ($7,300)

Value

Shake Milton, Philadelphia 76ers vs. Brooklyn Nets ($5,300) – Milton has started 35 games in his career. He’s scored double-digit points in 25 of them, gone for at least 20 in eight contests and has a high of 39 points. He gets buckets when given the opportunity. With Joel Embiid, James Harden and Tyrese Maxey out, he’s received opportunities and shall continue to. Over the last two games, he’s played 31 and 38 minutes, garnering a usage rate of 24% and 26.8%, respectively. That’s translated to 28.75 and 36 DKFP, respectively.

Other Options - Alec Burks ($4,800), Royce O’Neale ($5,500), Killian Hayes ($5,000), Austin Reaves ($4,600), Cory Joseph ($3,500)

Forward

Studs

Kevin Durant, Philadelphia 76ers vs. Brooklyn Nets ($11,200) – Durant is one of the most consistent fantasy producers in the game. He’s scored at least 40 DKFP in every contest this season and will usually settle in the 50-DKFP range. He also has 61.25 and 72.5 DKFP on the ledger this season. The price is expensive, so it will come down to roster construction and projected rostership.

Other Options - Dillon Brooks ($7,300), Ben Simmons ($6,300), Jaren Jackson Jr. ($6,400)

Value

Bruce Brown, Denver Nuggets vs. Detroit Pistons ($6,000) – Brown usually has a usage rate in the teens. With all the injuries for the Nuggets, though, his usage rate has been above 20% for the last five games. Not surprisingly, he’s put up at least 30 DKFP in four of those contests, with a high of 43. Brown will not wow in any statistical category but contributes a little something everywhere, which provides a relatively high floor. He is priced correctly, so he is not a screaming value from a price perspective, but the floor is high, which has value. It comes down to roster construction.

Other Options - Royce O’Neale ($5,500), Torrey Craig ($4,900), Austin Reaves ($4,600)

Center

Studs

Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers at Phoenix Suns ($10,500) – AD is one of the best fantasy players in the league. It’s always about health for him, and thankfully, he’s been able to stay on the court so far. AD has exceeded points expectations 70% of the time this season and has gone for 64, 70.5 and 63.5 DKFP in the last three games. He has one of the best floor/ceiling combos on the slate, which is enhanced with LeBron James having been ruled out.

Ben Simmons, Brooklyn Nets at Philadelphia 76ers ($6,300) – Don’t look now, but Simmons has gone for 44.75 and 39 DKFP in the last two games. He’s played 32 and 35 minutes, respectively, and his usage rate was 23.7% in the last contest. He’s always a threat to post a triple-double on any given night, and it looks like the aggressiveness and confidence have returned. That said, it has only been two games, so keep that in mind before crowning him.

Other Options - Jaren Jackson Jr. ($6,400)

Value

Thomas Bryant, Los Angeles Lakers at Phoenix Suns ($3,400) – Bryant played 13 minutes in his return from injury on Friday. On Sunday, he played 23 minutes and put up 27.75 DKFP. Granted, that game was a blowout, but Damian Jones, stinks so Bryant could eventually soak up most of the center minutes when healthy. That may not happen right away, but I don’t see why he wouldn’t get at least 20 minutes in this one. At this price, the risk/reward seems favorable.

Other Options - Jalen Duren ($4,100), Torrey Craig ($4,900), DeAndre Jordan ($4,500)

