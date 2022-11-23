Fantasy Basketball Value Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Bargain Plays for November 23

Tomorrow is Thanksgiving. That means a lot of you will be running around doing errands this evening, or possibly even travelling to go see some family. While that’s all well and good, it doesn’t leave a lot of time for NBA DFS research. Allow me, a Canadian, to do that for you. It’s just another week in my household. I’ve got the time.

Let’s dig into it.

C Paul Reed, Philadelphia 76ers at Charlotte Hornets, $3,700

I’m of two minds when it comes to Reed. On the one hand, he was absolutely dominant in his opportunity on Tuesday, registering 19 points, 10 rebounds and 42.0 DKFP against Brooklyn. However, at the same time, Reed didn’t start that contest, and it’s a little difficult to envision a reserve logging 31.1 minutes in back-to-back games. It was instead Montrezl Harrell ($4,400) who replaced Joel Embiid (foot) in Philadelphia’s starting five, though the veteran didn’t do much with his expanded role. In the end, I just think Reed’s better than Harrell and will force Doc Rivers’ hand. This is also a devestatingly good matchup for the big man, as the Hornets have conceded the most DKFP per contest to opposing centers so far this season. Reed should thrive once again. Keep an eye on Furkan Korkmaz ($3,000), too, as the 76ers are simply running out of available bodies.

Even with Paul George (hamstring), Kawhi Leonard (ankle) and Luke Kennard (calf) already ruled out, it’s not easy finding obvious value on the Clippers. They’re just that deep. While they aren’t technically “value” options, the best assets on Los Angeles this evening will likely be John Wall ($5,800) and Norman Powell ($5,300), who both own a usage rate above 30% when George and Leonard have been off the floor so far this season. However, I think there’s a case to be made for Mann, as well. The 26-year-old drew his sixth start of 2022-23 with George unavailable during Monday’s victory over the Jazz, and now Mann should be in line for even more opportunity with Leonard sidelined on Wednesday. The five times Mann’s logged at least 24 minutes this season, he’s averaging 24.1 DKFP per contest.

There isn’t an obvious positional correlation between Kevin Love ($5,000; thumb) and Osman, but with the veteran sixth-man limited to just 11 minutes of action over Cleveland’s past two games, it’s been Osman’s that’s stepped up to produce off the bench. To wit, the wing has averaged 21.5 points and 7.5 rebounds in his past two appearances, even logging 37.0 minutes with Love inactive this past Sunday against Miami. Well, Love is questionable to play in tonight’s tilt versus Portland, while Caris LeVert (ankle) has already been ruled out. If both are eventually deemed unavailable, Osman would basically be the first, second and third option for the Cavaliers as a reserve. That would likely lead to Osman exceeding 25.0 DKFP for the third straight contest.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is theglt13) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.